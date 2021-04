North American Allowance Results April 28

TDN, 7TH, ALW, $35,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-28.

5—

ESPLANANDE, f, 3, Daredevil–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-Winstar Farm LLC, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, and Lewis, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $21,420.

7—

Speak Lightly, f, 4, Mr Speaker–Stella Girl, by Bellamy Road. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis Ruberto Jr (OH), $7,140.

6—

Cause of Love, m, 5, Giant Oak–Love First Sight, by Alke. O-Friess, Linda and Bookman, Donald, B-Linda Friess & Donald Bookman (OH), $3,570.