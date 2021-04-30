North American Allowance Results April 30

GP, 5TH, ALW, $47,000, 3YO, 1M, 4-30.

1—

LITTLE DEMON, c, 3, Awesome of Course–Evil Dame, by Hear No Evil. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Paco Lopez, $28,700.

5—

Sososubtle, g, 3, Speightster–Subtle Livie, by Mr. Livingston. O-Palmer, Teresa and Palmer, David J, B-David Palmer & Teresa Palmer (FL), $10,240.

4—

Officiating, c, 3, Blame–Come a Callin, by Dixie Union. O-Vegso Racing Stable, B-Vegso Racing Stable (FL), $5,120.