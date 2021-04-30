North American Allowance Results April 30

|CD, 4TH, AOC, $118,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-30.
|ILLIOGAMI, f, 3, Tapit–Odeliz (IRE), by Falco. ($400,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Baum, Reiko and Michael, B-Reiko Baum, Michael Baum &The Tapit Syndicate (KY), T-George R. Arnold, II, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $67,608.
|Tabor Hall, f, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–State Treasure, by Mineshaft. O-Lee Pokoik, B-Lee Pokoik (KY), $23,600.
|Minute Waltz, f, 3, Nyquist–Is It Safe, by Yes It’s True. ($425,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $11,800.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|CD, 1ST, ALW, $115,606, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-30.
|POWDER RIVER, f, 4, Mineshaft–Sharp Instinct, by Awesome Again. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Slipstream Thoroughbreds LLC, B-John H Adger (KY), T-Norm W. Casse, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $67,608.
|Mucho Macho Momma, f, 3, Mucho Macho Man–Tacit Approval, by Tapit. O-Dream Team One Racing Stable, B-Dream Team Racing (KY), $23,600.
|Pop a Choc, f, 4, Bernardini–Chocolate Pop, by Cuvee. ($330,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Barber, Gary and Oxley, John C, B-Camas Park Stud & Lynch Bages LTD (KY), $11,800.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|OP, 9TH, AOC, $105,840, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-30.
|EMPIRE OF GOLD, c, 4, Goldencents–Empire Diva, by Empire Maker. O-Evans, Johnny B and Eoff, Terry, B-W C Racing (KY), T-Terry Eoff, J-David Cabrera, $64,800.
|Engage, h, 6, Into Mischief–Nefertiti, by Speightstown. ($200,000 ’16 KEESEP; $550,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Woodford Racing, LLC, B-Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY), $21,600.
|Royal Daaher, h, 5, Daaher–Royal Taat (NZ), by Faltaat. O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Doubledown Stables Inc (FL), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $105,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-30.
|D’ RAPPER, g, 8, Cherokee Rap–D’ Code, by Boundary. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-William Tippett (IL), T-Federico Villafranco, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $63,000.
|Chipofftheoldblock, g, 4, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $21,000.
|Gray Attempt, h, 5, Graydar–Attempt to Name, by Consolidator. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Davis, Joey Keith and Rojas, Jackie, B-Wynnstay LLC, Donna Moore & Jim Richardson (KY), $10,500.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|CD, 5TH, AOC, $97,537, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 4-30.
|STRONG TIDE, c, 4, English Channel–Dreamin Big, by Pure Prize. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Luis Saez, $47,096.
|Spooky Channel, g, 6, English Channel–Spooky Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($10,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Terry Hamilton, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $24,800.
|Ever Dangerous, c, 4, Kitten’s Joy–The Rahy Angel, by Rahy. ($135,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and R A Hill Stable, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), $12,400.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (gd)
|CD, 12TH, AOC, $97,336, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-30.
|MINTD (IRE), m, 5, Olympic Glory (IRE)–Lisanor (GB), by Raven’s Pass. O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Madaket Stables, Team Hanley, Tim and Anna Cambron, B-Joe & Edel Banahan & Micheal Smith (IRE), T-Brendan Walsh, J-Irad Ortiz Jr., $45,808.
|Sara Sea, m, 5, Tiznow–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), $24,200.
|More Than Unusual, f, 4, More Than Ready–Unusual Way, by Unusual Heat. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Martin S Schwartz, B-Dixiana Farms LLC & More Than Ready Syndicate (KY), $12,100.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (gd)
|BEL, 7TH, AOC, $94,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-30.
|LOCALLY OWNED, g, 5, Distorted Humor–Fiftyshadesofhay, by Pulpit. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Flying P Stable, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Thomas Morley, J-Joe Bravo, $51,700.
|Doubly Blessed, g, 4, Empire Maker–Via Villaggio, by Bernardini. ($350,000 ’18 KEESEP; $45,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $18,800.
|Musical America, g, 7, Malibu Moon–Pussycat Doll, by Real Quiet. O-Robert D Bone, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 4-30.
|MINAUN (IRE), f, 3, Zoffany (IRE)–Bee Eater (IRE), by Green Desert. (8,000EUR ’19 GOFSPT). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Iris Smith Stable, LLC and Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Sir E J Loder (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $50,600.
|Rivendell, f, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Singita, by Holy Bull. O-Thor-Bred Stables, LLC, B-Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY), $18,400.
|Fetching, m, 5, Afleet Alex–Limoncella, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($35,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Krakow Racing, LLC and America’s Pastime Stables, B-My Meadowview LLC (NY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (gd)
|CD, 3RD, AOC, $89,541, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 4-30.
|AUSTRALASIA, f, 3, Sky Kingdom–Ayala Strand, by Tiznow. ($13,000 ’19 KEESEP; $130,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Magniffico, LLC, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $44,688.
|Zainalarab, f, 3, War Front–Delightful Joy, by Tapit. ($1,000,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), $23,600.
|Platinum Sky, f, 3, Sky Mesa–Platinum Lady, by Half Ours. O-Valene Farms LLC, B-Valene Farms, LLC (LA), $7,980.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
|BEL, 5TH, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7FT, 4-30.
|KEPT WAITING, f, 4, Broken Vow–Orient Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($65,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J and Nice Guys Stables, B-John Lauriello (NY), T-Robert N. Falcone, Jr., J-Manuel Franco, $44,000.
|Kinky Sox, m, 7, Girolamo–Miss Matzo, by Royal Academy. O-Valenti Racing Stable LLC, B-Masie Stable, LLC (NY), $16,000.
|Out First, f, 3, Outwork–Dia de Encanta, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($22,500 ’19 FTNAUG; $20,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Anthony M Perri, B-CJC Racing, LLC (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (gd)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-30.
|AWESOME ANNMARIE, f, 4, Awesome of Course–Dirty Martini, by Hard Spun. ($1,500 2020 OBSJAN). O-Javendra Singh, B-Miller Racing LLC (FL), T-Herbert Miller, J-Rajiv Maragh, $28,700.
|Luann, f, 4, The Big Beast–Time Counts, by Closing Argument. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Frank C Calabrese (FL), $10,240.
|Patrick’s Lass, f, 3, Adios Charlie–Black Magic Moon, by Alke. O-Louie J Roussel III, B-Uriel Ortega (FL), $5,120.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, ALW, $47,000, 3YO, 1M, 4-30.
|LITTLE DEMON, c, 3, Awesome of Course–Evil Dame, by Hear No Evil. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Paco Lopez, $28,700.
|Sososubtle, g, 3, Speightster–Subtle Livie, by Mr. Livingston. O-Palmer, Teresa and Palmer, David J, B-David Palmer & Teresa Palmer (FL), $10,240.
|Officiating, c, 3, Blame–Come a Callin, by Dixie Union. O-Vegso Racing Stable, B-Vegso Racing Stable (FL), $5,120.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $46,300, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 4-30.
|CAPTAIN RON, h, 8, Speightstown–Supposedly, by Polish Numbers. ($90,000 ’13 KEENOV; $60,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Rohan Crichton, B-Lambholm & Speightstown Syndicate (FL), T-Rohan Crichton, J-Paco Lopez, $28,900.
|Kantharos’ Image, g, 8, Kantharos–Skiff’s Image, by Chief Seattle. ($23,000 ’14 OBSAUG; $125,000 2015 OBSAPR). O-Hibiscus Stables and Klesaris, Steve, B-Mr & Mrs William A T Rainbow (FL), $9,800.
|Sovereign Warrior, g, 5, Twirling Candy–Barbariansmile, by Giant’s Causeway. ($4,000 ’17 KEESEP; $10,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Vicente Stella Stables LLC, B-Spotted Pony Stables LLC (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: :55 2/5 (gd)
|PIM, 3RD, ALW, $43,260, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-30.
|LARIMAR, f, 4, Majesticperfection–Untainted, by Speightstown. O-DARRS, Inc, B-David A Ross (KY), T-Jeremiah O’Dwyer, J-Sheldon Russell, $23,940.
|Tutti Benvenuti, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Welcome Home, by Dixieland Band. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $8,820.
|Pretty Edgy, f, 4, Competitive Edge–Lily’s Spark, by Mineshaft. ($15,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $24,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-LBR Racing Stable, B-Aschinger Bloodstock, LLC (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|LS, 7TH, AOC, $37,500, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 4-29.
|GUNNERSCELESTICMAN, h, 5, Celestic Night–Lady Hi Teck, by Hi Teck Man. O-Layem Down Racing II, B-Layem’ Down Racing II (TX), T-Teofilo Garcia, Jr., J-Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez, $22,500.
|Kenai Bob, g, 5, Shackleford–Blue Ivy, by Distorted Humor. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (TX), $7,500.
|Gold Pilot, g, 4, My Golden Song–Formal Flyer, by Early Flyer. ($15,000 ’18 TEXAUG). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-Ronald Ellerbee & Margaret Ellerbee (TX), $4,125.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (my)
|LS, 8TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-30.
|OPTIMAL, g, 6, Paddy O’Prado–Flowery, by Distorted Humor. O-Farmers Fillies Racing, B-Emilie Gerlinde Fojan (KY), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $20,220.
|Bibleman, g, 4, Greeley’s Galaxy–Just Alex, by Afternoon Deelites. ($37,000 2019 ESLTYO). O-Claiming Game Racing, B-Gerald L Averett (LA), $6,740.
|Declined, h, 5, Will Take Charge–Culotte, by Sky Mesa. ($190,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-GFB Racing LLC, B-TK Stables LLC (KY), $3,707.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (my)
|LS, 5TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO, C/G, 5F, 4-30.
|CHILLER, g, 3, Hard Spun–Lightlightlight, by Whywhywhy. ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Michael Kacor, B-Keith Plaisance (LA), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $20,280.
|Rebel Posse, c, 3, Caleb’s Posse–War Kill, by War Chant. ($22,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Pillar Property Services Inc (KY), $6,760.
|Breaking the Bank, c, 3, Gemologist–Bank Audit, by Wild Rush. ($10,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Andrew Reynolds, B-Tony Holmes (KY), $3,718.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (my)
|LS, 8TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-29.
|BAOZUN, g, 4, Maclean’s Music–Ron’s Lady, by Elhayq (IRE). ($22,000 ’18 FTKFEB). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Wesley Melcher (TX), T-Karl Broberg, J-Ry Eikleberry, $20,160.
|Wildcat’s Bling, g, 4, Too Much Bling–Stephanies Wildcat, by D’wildcat. O-Keene Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Keene Thoroughbreds, LLC (TX), $6,720.
|Riskey Trickey, g, 4, Pimpernel–Phoneiswild, by Wild Zone. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Mary Bonham (TX), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (my)
|AP, 5TH, AOC, $31,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 4-30.
|SMOKIN’ JAY, c, 3, Cairo Prince–How Nice, by Include. O-Crowns Way Racing LLC, B-Dede McGehee DVM (KY), T-Kelsey Danner, J-Christopher A. Emigh, $18,600.
|Alphalfa, g, 5, Alpha–Discreet Lady, by Discreet Cat. ($80,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Everything’s Cricket Racing, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds and John Kimmel (NY), $6,200.
|Merlin’s Song, g, 5, Magician (IRE)–Sing Like a Bird, by Lawyer Ron. O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Happy Hill Farm, Inc (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 4-29.
|MISS GRANDSTANDER, f, 4, Fiber Sonde–Athena Grand, by Civilisation. O-Fraco 1 LLC, B-Dr & Mrs E C Lowry (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Christian Hiraldo, $18,330.
|Shesauptowngirl, f, 4, Charitable Man–Jordans Road, by Speightstown. O-Anthony Farrior, B-Gary Hemp (WV), $6,110.
|Triple Gala, f, 3, Unbridled Energy–Global Gala, by Distorted Humor. O-Jennifer Schunk, B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $3,055.
|Winning Time: :53 4/5 (ft)
