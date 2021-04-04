North American Allowance Results April 4

|SA, 7TH, AOC, $66,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 4-4.
|4—
|GO BIG BLUE NATION, f, 4, Animal Kingdom–Chelsea Road, by Speightstown. ($45,000 ’17 KEENOV; $90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Millennium Farms & Godolphin (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Alexis Centeno, $39,000.
|6—
|Rocking Redhead, f, 4, Hard Spun–Tangelo, by Square Eddie. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $90,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Branham, James D, Baltas, Richard and McClanahan, Jerry, B-Reddam Racing LLC (KY), $13,000.
|7—
|Carpe Vinum, f, 4, Carpe Diem–Martita Sangrita, by Johar. ($140,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $200,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-MyRacehorse and Platts, Joey, B-Machmer Hall, Craig Brogden & Carrie Brogden (KY), $7,800.
|Winning Time: 2:01 1/5 (fm)
|SA, 5TH, AOC, $63,500, 3YO, F, 6 1/2FT, 4-4.
|2—
|RESPECTFULLY, f, 3, Smiling Tiger–Yerevan Sky, by Menifee. O-Randy E Marriott, B-Bud Petrosian (CA), T-Ryan Hanson, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $37,800.
|6—
|Squared Shady, f, 3, Square Eddie–Frege, by Johar. ($30,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Brown, Jr, Edward J and Ganje, Jeff, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $12,600.
|4—
|Super Game, f, 3, Super Saver–Belvedera, by Awesome Again. O-Brown, Jr, Edward J, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (fm)
|HOU, 9TH, AOC, $50,000, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 4-3.
|2—
|DANCING CHICKEN, g, 3, Mr. Nightlinger–This Crazy Life, by Lydgate. O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Carl Moore Management Llc (OK), T-Karen E. Jacks, J-Iram Vargas Diego, $29,880.
|7—
|Carbon Stryker, g, 3, Crossbow–Whiskey Girl, by Silver Train. O-Three Feathers Farm, B-Randel Ray Riley (TX), $9,960.
|1—
|Toobadsosad, g, 3, Overanalyze–Perfect Meadow, by Touch Tone. O-Tom R Durant, B-Tom Durant (KY), $5,478.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, ALW, $47,000, 3YO, F, A7 1/2FT, 4-4.
|6—
|MONA STELLA, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Divine Trick, by Divine Park. ($10,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Biancone, Andie and Biancone, Patrick L, B-Bridlewood Farm (FL), T-Patrick L. Biancone, J-Chantal Sutherland, $28,200.
|1—
|Yafa, f, 3, Handsome Mike–Red Baroness, by Smarty Jones. O-Circle 8, B-Tropical Racing LLC (FL), $10,340.
|4—
|Big Band Luzziann, f, 3, Big Band Sound–Luzziann, by Songandaprayer. O-Kendel Standlee, B-Kendel Standlee (FL), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:28 2/5 (fm)
|HOU, 3RD, AOC, $42,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 4-3.
|7—
|MOOJAB JR, g, 7, Moojab–Ticket, by Cryptoclearance. O-John L Pierce, II, B-Jose Luis Espinoza (TX), T-Paul Duhon, J-Iram Vargas Diego, $25,380.
|4—
|Fred’stwirlincandy, g, 6, Twirling Candy–Daphne Angela, by Wimbledon. O-Jeffery Thomas Hoffman, B-E Fred Currie (KY), $8,460.
|5—
|Carlea’s Dream, g, 4, Lea–Beat the Street, by Corinthian. ($100,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Time Will Tell LLC (LA), $4,653.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $40,700, 4YO/UP, F/M, A7 1/2FT, 4-4.
|1—
|KATAMA MOONLIGHT, m, 5, Malibu Moon–Mambo Bell, by Kingmambo. ($400,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Magic Cap Stables, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Emisael Jaramillo, $24,000.
|2—
|Wicked Mercury, f, 4, Wicked Strong–Amylimehouse, by Limehouse. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Panic Stable LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), $8,000.
|8—
|Una Luna, m, 6, Dunkirk–Eleven Moons, by Indian Charlie. O-Robert J Amendola, B-Caroni Stable (FL), $4,700.
|Winning Time: 1:27 2/5 (fm)
|GG, 2ND, AOC, $38,936, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 4-4.
|1—
|GAYLES EVENING, f, 3, Indian Evening–Anger, by Hard Spun. O-Gans, Doug, Jacobs, Gary, Katz, Larry M, Riggs, Kevin, Schroth, Gary and Thomas, Jamey R, B-Kevin Nish (CA), T-Jamey R. Thomas, J-Kyle Frey, $24,180.
|4—
|Emma’s Dance, f, 3, Curlin to Mischief–Joyful Emma, by Tribal Rule. O-Stuart Tsujimoto, B-Stuart Tsujimoto (CA), $8,060.
|6—
|Jasmine Chieftain, f, 3, Bold Chieftain–Deputy Miss, by Posse. O-Thelma & Louise Stable LLC, B-Scott Herbertson (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 9TH, AOC, $35,588, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-3.
|4—
|HARMON, g, 5, Cairo Prince–Summer Shade, by Stephen Got Even. ($100,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $500,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Donna L Perrone, B-Coteau Grove Farms (KY), T-Monty R. Meier, J-Julien Couton, $19,200.
|5—
|American Farmer, c, 4, Bluegrass Cat–Farmers Wife, by Quiet American. O-BKB Stables LLC and Sherman, Steve, B-BKB STABLES, LLC (CA), $8,320.
|7—
|Cono, g, 6, Lucky Pulpit–Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal. O-Fradkin, John and Fradkin, Diane, B-John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY), $3,840.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $33,648, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-3.
|5—
|KEEPER OFTHE STARS, m, 5, Midnight Lute–Sociable, by Run Away and Hide. ($60,000 ’16 KEENOV; $180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Olin Gentry, Omar Trevino & Anthony Cappola (KY), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Evin A. Roman, $19,800.
|6—
|Northwest Factor, m, 5, The Factor–East Side Charley, by Mr. Greeley. ($15,500 ’17 WASAUG). O-Debra Medlock, B-Watershed Bloodstock LLC (KY), $6,600.
|2—
|Sloane Garden (GB), m, 5, Iffraaj (GB)–Sloane Square (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). (31,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 70,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 25,000gns 2019 TATHIT). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Jupiter Bloodstock Ltd (GB), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (fm)
|GG, 3RD, AOC, $32,860, 3YO, 1MT, 4-4.
|4—
|SENSEMAKER, g, 3, Street Sense–Empress Maker, by Empire Maker. ($125,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Tim M Bankers, B-Bonne Chance Farm, LLC (KY), T-Manuel Ortiz, Sr., J-William Antongeorgi III, $18,600.
|5—
|Coastal Kid, g, 3, Coast Guard–Creme (CHI), by Somersham. ($9,000 ’19 WASAUG). O-Saratoga West, B-Nina Hagen & Ron Hagen (WA), $6,200.
|3—
|Tacoflavoredkisses, g, 3, Distorted Humor–Sweetpollypurebrd, by Parading. ($33,000 ’18 FTKNOV). O-All Schlaich Stables LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC, De Vries, Michael, Sigband, Michael and Spencer, Arthur, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (fm)
