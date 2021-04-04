North American Allowance Results April 4

GG, 9TH, AOC, $35,588, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-3.

HARMON, g, 5, Cairo Prince–Summer Shade, by Stephen Got Even. ($100,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $500,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Donna L Perrone, B-Coteau Grove Farms (KY), T-Monty R. Meier, J-Julien Couton, $19,200.

American Farmer, c, 4, Bluegrass Cat–Farmers Wife, by Quiet American. O-BKB Stables LLC and Sherman, Steve, B-BKB STABLES, LLC (CA), $8,320.

Cono, g, 6, Lucky Pulpit–Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal. O-Fradkin, John and Fradkin, Diane, B-John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY), $3,840.