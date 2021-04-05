North American Allowance Results April 5

MVR, 8TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-5.

1—

TRUST AND OBEY, g, 6, Vaquero–Zoey Kay, by Ago. O-Lucas, Robert A and Graver, John F, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Hector L. Rosario, Jr., $17,400.

2—

Macadoooo Kid, g, 4, Louie Villain–Prizes, by Prized. O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Bruce Tallisman (OH), $5,800.

4—

Split My Britches, g, 6, Much the Best–Brieforboxers, by Brief Ruckus. O-Rachael Maddox, B-Rachael M Maddox (OH), $2,900.