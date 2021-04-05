North American Allowance Results April 5

|DED, 8TH, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-5.
|2—
|DUSTY BOY, g, 4, Giant Fun–Magical Mia, by Gold Fever. O-Gerard Perron, B-Gerard Perron (LA), T-Gerard Perron, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $24,600.
|1—
|Saintsgotrobbed, g, 4, Flashpoint–Gatorize, by Exploit. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Gessler Racing, LLC (LA), $8,200.
|6—
|Venn, g, 5, My Pal Charlie–I’mavikingprincess, by I’ma Hell Raiser. O-Marcia J LaMarche, B-Marcia Lamarche (LA), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 8TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-5.
|1—
|TRUST AND OBEY, g, 6, Vaquero–Zoey Kay, by Ago. O-Lucas, Robert A and Graver, John F, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Hector L. Rosario, Jr., $17,400.
|2—
|Macadoooo Kid, g, 4, Louie Villain–Prizes, by Prized. O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Bruce Tallisman (OH), $5,800.
|4—
|Split My Britches, g, 6, Much the Best–Brieforboxers, by Brief Ruckus. O-Rachael Maddox, B-Rachael M Maddox (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-5.
|7—
|BIG AL’S EXPRESS, g, 3, Twinspired–Starship Spirit, by Grand Slam. O-Sherri Balo – Williams, B-Susan King (OH), T-Julie A. Pappada, J-Ricardo Feliciano, $17,400.
|3—
|Nevus, g, 4, Hostile Takeover–Just Michel, by Pacific Waves. O-Frank Gerich, B-South River Ranch Inc (OH), $5,800.
|4—
|Is She Quick, g, 3, Quick Change–Chicks Are Better, by Gold Token. O-Karin Thompson, B-South River Ranch Inc (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|WRD, 8TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-5.
|2—
|PRINCESS ASYA, f, 4, Pollard’s Vision–Fairy Princess, by Giant’s Causeway. O-James Clay Cameron, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), T-Arnold Morales, J-Gustavo Herrera, $15,352.
|1—
|Green Eyed Belle, f, 3, Pollard’s Vision–Jealous Ellis, by Ocean Terrace. O-Harmony Stable LLC, B-Harmony Stable LLC (OK), $5,704.
|3—
|Do You Bileve, f, 4, Mr. Nightlinger–Summer Event, by Event of the Year. O-Patrick E Swan, B-Patrick Swan & Rose Smith (OK), $3,291.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (ft)
|WRD, 4TH, ALW, $25,520, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-5.
|2—
|SWEET MARY M, f, 4, Alternation–So Sweet, by More Than Ready. O-Browning, Hal and Faulkner, David, B-Hal Browning & Dave Faulkner (OK), T-Kari Craddock, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $15,400.
|4—
|Dipping In, f, 4, Lea–Soloing, by Runaway Groom. ($85,000 ’17 KEENOV; $80,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Ron Stolich, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $5,720.
|3—
|Angelina’s Heaven, m, 6, Discreet Cat–Heaven’s Grace, by Untuttable. ($13,500 ’15 KEENOV; $2,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Kristopher G Dennis, B-Shadynook Farm (KY), $2,420.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $24,800, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-5.
|7—
|LAZARUS PROJECT, g, 8, Discreetly Mine–Oil Empress, by Empire Maker. ($60,000 ’14 KEESEP; $40,000 2015 OBSAPR). O-Mitre Box Stable, B-Greenwood Lodge Farm, Inc (KY), T-Jay P. Bernardini, J-Charle Oliveros, $13,080.
|5—
|Liberate, g, 4, Gemologist–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-Winstar Farm LLC, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, and Lewis, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $6,360.
|2—
|Private Drive, g, 5, Bellamy Road–Private Cause, by Noble Causeway. O-Oscar Romero, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $3,180.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|HAW, 8TH, ALW, $23,240, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-4.
|1—
|HUEY ATTACK, g, 4, Forest Attack–Facelift, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Jose G Rodriguez, B-Dr Donald J McCrosky DVM (IL), T-Fernando Bahena, J-Diego Sanchez, $13,800.
|7—
|Jeff the Lion, g, 6, American Lion–Dutchie, by Halo’s Image. O-Cherrywood Racing Stables, II, Biondo, Terry and Donohoe, Laura, B-Barr Three LLC (IL), $4,600.
|2—
|D’ Yank, g, 5, Regal Ransom–Mrs. Obvious, by Afternoon Deelites. O-Gavilsky II, Lawrence J, Throm, Keith and Throm, Collin, B-South River Ranch Inc (IL), $2,300.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
