North American Allowance Results April 6

PRX, 9TH, AOC, $44,280, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-6.

1—

DR B, f, 3, Liam’s Map–Boleyn, by Proud Citizen. O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Frankie Pennington, $24,600.

6—

Leader of the Band, f, 3, Bandbox–Catsuit, by Sir Cat. O-SMD Limited, B-SMD, Ltd (PA), $11,480.

2—

Love in Her Eyes, f, 3, Not This Time–Miss Ide, by Ide. ($4,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Graffeo, Joseph F, Del Toro, Eric Nikolaus and Johnson, Troy, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $4,510.