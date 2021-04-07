North American Allowance Results April 7

|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $62,444, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-7.
|11—
|POCKET SQUARE (GB), f, 4, Night of Thunder (IRE)–Shared Account (GB), by Dansili (GB). O-Juddmonte Farms, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $34,440.
|3—
|Tuned (GB), m, 5, Toronado (IRE)–Zagora (FR), by Green Tune. O-Al Shaqab Racing, B-Al Shaqab Racing (GB), $11,490.
|5—
|Choate Bridge, m, 5, Street Sense–Archstone, by Arch. O-Patricia L Moseley, B-Patricia L Moseley (KY), $8,300.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (gd)
|DED, 7TH, ALW, $45,640, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-7.
|4—
|LANGS DAY, g, 4, New Year’s Day–Langsyne, by Langfuhr. ($27,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Keith Plaisance, B-J Adcock & Adcock’s Red River Farm, LLC (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Ashley Broussard, $28,200.
|9—
|Boyfriend Material, g, 6, Hold Me Back–Resurge, by Seeking the Gold. ($18,000 ’16 FTMOCT; $3,500 ’16 KEEJAN). O-Legacy Holdings Trust, B-David E Hager II (KY), $8,600.
|1—
|Competitive Idea, g, 4, Competitive Edge–That’s the Idea, by Diabolical. O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:27 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, AOC, $41,120, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-7.
|7—
|DECEMBER SEVEN, g, 8, Street Sense–Date to Remember, by Bernardini. ($160,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Red Rose Racing, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), T-Eduardo Ramirez, J-Roberto Morales, $24,600.
|9—
|Its a Wrap, g, 4, Twirling Candy–In Kelly’s Defense, by First Defence. ($83,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Richard J Emmett, B-Castlepark Farm, LLC & Breffni Farm (KY), $8,200.
|10—
|Tapage, g, 4, Tapit–Hystericalady, by Distorted Humor. ($22,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Jason Totaram, B-Godolphin (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|DED, 5TH, ALW, $41,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 4-7.
|7—
|HOLY SONG, m, 5, Zong–Holy Schifty, by Holy Bull. O-Super Six Racing, LLC, B-Indian Creek Thoroughbred Farms, LLC (LA), T-Phillip Mark Dison, J-Kevin J. Smith, $24,600.
|10—
|Golden Smiles, f, 4, Gold Tribute–Rachelsmiles, by Cien Fuegos. O-Wilburn L Smith, B-Wilburn Smith (LA), $8,200.
|4—
|Byanymeans, m, 6, Take Charge Indy–Nicole’s Wildcat, by D’wildcat. ($16,000 ’16 ESLSEP; $25,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Rylee Grudzien, B-4M Ranch & Riopelle Ranch (LA), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-7.
|6—
|IT’S A MANS WORLD, g, 4, Race Day–Bright Reply, by Yonaguska. O-Randall H Blevins, B-Randall Hays Blevins (OH), T-Candace M. Huffman, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $17,400.
|5—
|Biscuits and Grits, g, 3, Country Day–Broadway Annierose, by Stalwart. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Clark and Boebel (OH), $5,800.
|4—
|Traitor Amongst Us, g, 3, Fed Biz–Reliable Ema, by Smarty Jones. ($22,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC and Laria, Jerry, B-Larmon Cowles & Cristina Ventura (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|WRD, 5TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-7.
|5—
|FLY TO THE BANK, g, 4, Euroears–Take It and Fly, by Kingkiowa. O-Juan Carlos Gallegos, B-James E Helzer (OK), T-James E. Helzer, J-Obed Sanchez, $15,400.
|4—
|Shipman’s Song, g, 4, Midshipman–She’s So Evil, by Noble Causeway. ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Twisted Chaps Racing Stables LLC and RED TR-Racing, LLC, B-James K Webster Trust (OK), $5,720.
|1—
|Criminal, g, 5, Mister Lucky Cat–Devil Her Diamond, by Diamond. O-Kimberly Veenker, B-Whitlow Farms LLC (OK), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|TAM, 7TH, ALW, $26,125, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 4-7.
|4—
|PROPER MANNERS, m, 5, Black Onyx–Usual Manner, by Double Honor. O-Six SandBaggers Stables, B-Sorrento Oaks Farm Inc (FL), T-Baltazar Galvan, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $15,875.
|8—
|Silver Tunes, f, 4, Chitu–Nile Tunes, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Bagwandeen Thoroughbreds, Inc and Bagwandeen, Clinton, B-Pernel T Bagwandeen & Clinton Bagwandeen (FL), $5,500.
|5—
|Pugilist, m, 6, Get Stormy–Fight Girl, by Fit to Fight. O-Monster Racing Stables, B-Robert J Hunt (KY), $2,500.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $21,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-7.
|1—
|ITZAFRIENDSHIPSHOT, f, 3, Daaher–Hurricane Kitten, by Tale of the Cat. ($6,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-W Mike Anderson, B-Two Tone Farms (KY), T-Jason DaCosta, J-Fernando Salazar Becerra, $12,720.
|2—
|Morning Light, f, 4, Union Rags–New Hope Seven, by Carson City. ($10,000 2020 FTKHRA; $60,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Dr Wilfrid Robinson & Limestone Thoroughbreds (KY), $4,240.
|6—
|Empress Alexandra, f, 3, Jess’s Dream–Grey Empress, by Imperialism. ($7,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $12,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Morell, Ivan and DaCosta, Jason, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (FL), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply