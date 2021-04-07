North American Allowance Results April 7

WRD, 5TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-7.

5—

FLY TO THE BANK, g, 4, Euroears–Take It and Fly, by Kingkiowa. O-Juan Carlos Gallegos, B-James E Helzer (OK), T-James E. Helzer, J-Obed Sanchez, $15,400.

4—

Shipman’s Song, g, 4, Midshipman–She’s So Evil, by Noble Causeway. ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Twisted Chaps Racing Stables LLC and RED TR-Racing, LLC, B-James K Webster Trust (OK), $5,720.

1—

Criminal, g, 5, Mister Lucky Cat–Devil Her Diamond, by Diamond. O-Kimberly Veenker, B-Whitlow Farms LLC (OK), $3,300.