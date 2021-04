North American Allowance Results April 8

GG, 6TH, AOC, $35,620, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 4-8.

6—

TOP EXECUTIVE, g, 3, Street Boss–Severn Shore, by Pure Prize. ($52,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Maryanski, John and Janene and Schneider, Gerald, B-Frankfort Park Farm & Dr R Mason (KY), T-Blaine D. Wright, J-Kevin E. Orozco, $18,600.

2—

Top Harbor, c, 3, Harbor the Gold–Reba Is Tops, by He’s Tops. O-Jarnig, Gordon, Marshall, Kenny and Schweiger, Eric M, B-Eric Schweiger, Gordy Jarnig &Kenny Marshall (CA), $8,060.

5—

Rousing Slammer, g, 3, Rousing Sermon–Royal Grand Slam, by Grand Slam. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), $4,836.