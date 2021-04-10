North American Graded Stakes Results April 10

ARKANSAS DERBY (G1), OP, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-10.

1—

SUPER STOCK, c, 3, Dialed In–Super Girlie, by Closing Argument. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith, B-Pedro Gonzalez & PJ Gonzalez (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $600,000.

2—

Caddo River, c, 3, Hard Spun–Pangburn, by Congrats. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $200,000.

5—

Concert Tour, c, 3, Street Sense–Purse Strings, by Tapit. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $100,000.

Also Ran: Get Her Number, Last Samurai, Hozier.

Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 2HF, HD, HF.