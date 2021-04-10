North American Graded Stakes Results April 10

|ARKANSAS DERBY (G1), OP, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-10.
|1—
|SUPER STOCK, c, 3, Dialed In–Super Girlie, by Closing Argument. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith, B-Pedro Gonzalez & PJ Gonzalez (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $600,000.
|2—
|Caddo River, c, 3, Hard Spun–Pangburn, by Congrats. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $200,000.
|5—
|Concert Tour, c, 3, Street Sense–Purse Strings, by Tapit. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Get Her Number, Last Samurai, Hozier.
|Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, HD, HF.
|Odds: 12.20, 3.40, 0.30.
|COUNT FLEET SPRINT H. (G3), OP, $500,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-10.
|6—
|C Z ROCKET, g, 7, City Zip–Successful Sarah, by Successful Appeal. ($800,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Barber, Gary and Kagele, Tom, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), T-Peter Miller, J-Florent Geroux, $300,000.
|2—
|Whitmore, g, 8, Pleasantly Perfect–Melody’s Spirit, by Scat Daddy. O-LaPenta, Robert V, Southern Springs Stables and Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-John Liviakis (KY), $100,000.
|5—
|Empire of Gold, c, 4, Goldencents–Empire Diva, by Empire Maker. O-Evans, Johnny B and Eoff, Terry, B-W C Racing (KY), $50,000.
|Also Ran: Strike Power, Mojo Man, Mr. Jagermeister, No Parole.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 1HF, NK.
|Odds: 2.00, 1.10, 20.60.
|JENNY WILEY S. (G1), KEE, $300,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-10.
|3—
|JULIET FOXTROT (GB), m, 6, Dansili (GB)–Kilo Alpha (GB), by King’s Best. O-Juddmonte Farms, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $180,000.
|2—
|Tamahere (FR), f, 4, Wootton Bassett (GB)–Alatasarai (IRE), by Giant’s Causeway. O-Swift Thoroughbreds Inc., Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-E.A.R.L. Elevage Du Sarai (FR), $60,000.
|6—
|La Signare (FR), m, 6, Siyouni (FR)–La Teranga (FR), by Beat Hollow (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, and Bradley Thoroughbreds, B-Moussa Mbacke (FR), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Etoile (FR), Maxim Rate, Micheline.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (yl)
|Margins: 2, NK, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.70, 2.70, 8.90.
|LEXINGTON S. (G3), KEE, $200,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 4-10.
|9—
|KING FURY, c, 3, Curlin–Taris, by Flatter. ($950,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC, B-Heider Family Stables, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $120,000.
|5—
|Unbridled Honor, c, 3, Honor Code–Silvery Starlet, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $40,000.
|10—
|Starrininmydreams, c, 3, Super Saver–Boy Crazy, by Sky Mesa. O-Stewart Racing Stable and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Dallas Stewart & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Proxy, Noble Reflection, It’s My House, Swiftsure, Hockey Dad, Bezos.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 2 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 18.20, 20.10, 8.10.
|BEN ALI S. (G3), KEE, $147,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-10.
|5—
|SILVER DUST, g, 7, Tapit–Filare l’Oro, by Hard Spun. ($270,000 ’15 KEESEP; $510,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Tom R Durant, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Adam Beschizza, $90,000.
|3—
|Night Ops, h, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|1—
|Beau Luminarie, g, 5, I Want Revenge–Belle Noelle, by Scrimshaw. O-Linda S Pavey, B-Linda S Pavey (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Sprawl, Treasure Trove.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: HF, NK, NO.
|Odds: 4.60, 0.90, 2.80.
Leave a Reply