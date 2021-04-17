North American Graded Stakes Results April 17

ELKHORN S. (G2), KEE, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 4-17.

2—

SAY THE WORD, g, 6, More Than Ready–Danceforthecause, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Luis Saez, $120,000.

9—

Channel Cat, h, 6, English Channel–Carnival Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $40,000.

3—

Crafty Daddy, g, 5, Scat Daddy–Eager Emma, by Unbridled’s Song. ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-Edward A Cox Jr (KY), $20,000.

Also Ran: Fantasioso (ARG), North Dakota, Red Knight, Tide of the Sea, Epic Bromance.

Winning Time: 2:28 1/5 (gd)

Margins: 1HF, NK, 3/4.