North American Graded Stakes Results April 17

|OAKLAWN H. (G2), OP, $1,000,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-17.
|1—
|SILVER STATE, c, 4, Hard Spun–Supreme, by Empire Maker. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $600,000.
|3—
|Fearless, g, 5, Ghostzapper–And Why Not, by Street Cry (IRE). ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC and CHC INC, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), $200,000.
|2—
|Express Train, c, 4, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Owendale, Warrior’s Charge, Silver Prospector, Guest Suite, Rated R Superstar.
|Winning Time: 1:49 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1, 3/4.
|Odds: 4.70, 2.60, 1.90.
|APPLE BLOSSOM H. (G1), OP, $1,000,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-17.
|3—
|LETRUSKA, m, 5, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $600,000.
|6—
|Monomoy Girl, m, 6, Tapizar–Drumette, by Henny Hughes. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP; $9,500,000 2020 FTKNOV). O-My Racehorse Stable, Spendthrift Farm LLC and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Fpf LLC & Highfield Ranch (KY), $200,000.
|2—
|Swiss Skydiver, f, 4, Daredevil–Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Peter J Callahan, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Getridofwhatailesu, Another Broad, Chance to Shine.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 6HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.40, 0.70, 1.90.
|ELKHORN S. (G2), KEE, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 4-17.
|2—
|SAY THE WORD, g, 6, More Than Ready–Danceforthecause, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Luis Saez, $120,000.
|9—
|Channel Cat, h, 6, English Channel–Carnival Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $40,000.
|3—
|Crafty Daddy, g, 5, Scat Daddy–Eager Emma, by Unbridled’s Song. ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-Edward A Cox Jr (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Fantasioso (ARG), North Dakota, Red Knight, Tide of the Sea, Epic Bromance.
|Winning Time: 2:28 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1HF, NK, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.60, 10.10, 11.00.
|CALIFORNIAN S. (G2), SA, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-17.
|4—
|ROYAL SHIP (BRZ), g, 5, Midshipman–Bela Val (BRZ), by Val Royal (FR). O-Fox Hill Farms, Inc and Siena Farm LLC, B-Haras Belmont (BRZ), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Mike E. Smith, $120,000.
|3—
|Country Grammer, c, 4, Tonalist–Arabian Song, by Forestry. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP; $450,000 2019 OBSAPR; $110,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-WinStar Farm LLC, B-Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY), $40,000.
|5—
|Independence Hall, c, 4, Constitution–Kalahari Cat, by Cape Town. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, WinStar Farm, LLC, Verratti, Kathleen and Veratti, Robert, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Magic On Tap, Growth Engine.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 9HF, 14.
|Odds: 5.70, 3.80, 0.60.
