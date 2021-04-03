North American Graded Stakes Results April 3

PROVIDENCIA S. (G3), SA, $101,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 4-3.

4—

GOING GLOBAL (IRE), f, 3, Mehmas (IRE)–Wrood, by Invasor (ARG). (15,500EUR ’19 GOFSPT). O-CYBT, Dubb, Michael, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray, B-N Hartery (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.

6—

Closing Remarks, f, 3, Vronsky–Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), $20,000.

1—

Sensible Cat, f, 3, Bluegrass Cat–Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. O-Irvin Racing Stable, B-C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA), $12,000.

Also Ran: Ivy League, Quattroelle (IRE), Royal Address (IRE), Derby Quest.

Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (fm)

Margins: NK, 3 1/4, HF.