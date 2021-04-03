North American Graded Stakes Results April 3

|BLUE GRASS S. (G2), KEE, $800,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-3.
|4—
|ESSENTIAL QUALITY, c, 3, Tapit–Delightful Quality, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Luis Saez, $480,000.
|3—
|Highly Motivated, c, 3, Into Mischief–Strong Incentive, by Warrior’s Reward. ($240,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Klaravich Stables (KY), $160,000.
|5—
|Rombauer, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal. O-Fradkin, John and Fradkin, Diane, B-John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY), $80,000.
|Also Ran: Hidden Stash, Keepmeinmind, Sittin On Go, Hush of a Storm, Untreated, Leblon.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 5HF, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 0.50, 3.60, 24.00.
|SANTA ANITA DERBY (G1), SA, $752,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-3.
|3—
|ROCK YOUR WORLD, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker. ($650,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC, B-Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Umberto Rispoli, $450,000.
|7—
|Medina Spirit, c, 3, Protonico–Mongolian Changa, by Brilliant Speed. ($1,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $35,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Zedan Racing Stables Inc, B-Gail Rice (FL), $150,000.
|2—
|Dream Shake, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Even Song, by Street Cry (IRE). ($32,000 ’19 KEESEP; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Exline-Border Racing LLC, SAF Racing and Hausman, Richard, B-Dunwoody Farm (KY), $90,000.
|Also Ran: Defunded, Law Professor, Parnelli, The Great One, Back Ring Luck, Ottothelegend.
|Winning Time: 1:49 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 2 1/4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 5.20, 0.90, 4.50.
|WOOD MEMORIAL S. (G2), AQU, $750,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-3.
|3—
|BOURBONIC, c, 3, Bernardini–Dancing Afleet, by Afleet Alex. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $400,000.
|5—
|Dynamic One, c, 3, Union Rags–Beat the Drums, by Smart Strike. ($725,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $140,000.
|2—
|Crowded Trade, c, 3, More Than Ready–Maude S, by Jump Start. ($185,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-FORGING OAKS, LLC (KY), $75,000.
|Also Ran: Weyburn, Brooklyn Strong, Prevalence, Risk Taking, Market Maven, Candy Man Rocket.
|Winning Time: 1:54 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 1 1/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 72.25, 15.60, 2.90.
|FANTASY S. (G3), OP, $600,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-3.
|7—
|PAULINE’S PEARL, f, 3, Tapit–Hot Dixie Chick, by Dixie Union. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $360,000.
|2—
|Ava’s Grace, f, 3, Laoban–Cover Girl Elle, by Out of Place. O-Cypress Creek Equine, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $120,000.
|4—
|Coach, f, 3, Commissioner–And Stay Out, by Exchange Rate. ($65,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Kueber Racing, LLC, B-Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Take Charge Lorin, Sylvia Q, West Side Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 0.80, 8.40, 3.30.
|ASHLAND S. (G1), KEE, $400,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-3.
|5—
|MALATHAAT, f, 3, Curlin–Dreaming of Julia, by A.P. Indy. ($1,050,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Joel Rosario, $240,000.
|2—
|Pass the Champagne, f, 3, Flatter–Champagne Taste, by Distorted Humor. O-R A Hill Stable, Black Type Thoroughbreds, Rock Ridge Racing LLC, BlackRidge Stables LLC and Brown, James, B-Preston Madden (KY), $80,000.
|6—
|Will’s Secret, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Girls Secret, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Willis Horton Racing LLC (KY), $40,000.
|Also Ran: Moon Swag, Curlin’s Catch, Simply Ravishing.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 5 1/4, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 1.50, 4.90, 4.40.
|SANTA ANITA OAKS (G2), SA, $392,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-3.
|3—
|SOOTHSAY, f, 3, Distorted Humor–Spellbound, by Bernardini. O-Claiborne Farm, Bass II, Perry R, Bass, Ramona S and Dilschneider, Adele B, B-Raydelz Stable (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $240,000.
|5—
|Beautiful Gift, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Sea Gift, by A.P. Indy. O-Baoma Corporation, B-Baoma Corp (KY), $80,000.
|1—
|Moraz, f, 3, Empire Maker–Malvinia, by A.P. Indy. O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Javanica.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 5 1/4, 8HF.
|Odds: 4.20, 0.90, 1.90.
|MADISON S. (G1), KEE, $300,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 4-3.
|5—
|KIMARI, f, 4, Munnings–Cozze Up Lady, by Cozzene. ($152,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-Ten Broeck Farm, Inc, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Joel Rosario, $180,000.
|2 (DH) —
|Estilo Talentoso, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Bazinga Baby, by Afleet Alex. ($77,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $15,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Juan Arriagada, B-MILE HIGH BLOODSTOCK LLC (KY), $45,000.
|4 (DH) —
|Bell’s the One, m, 5, Majesticperfection–Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). ($155,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-BRET JONES (KY), $45,000.
|Also Ran: Sanenus (CHI), Mundaye Call, Fair Maiden, Sconsin.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 2 1/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.70, 50.80, 4.30.
|CARTER H. (G1), AQU, $291,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-3.
|4—
|MISCHEVIOUS ALEX, c, 4, Into Mischief–White Pants Night, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $140,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $165,000.
|1—
|Mind Control, h, 5, Stay Thirsty–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti) and Madaket Stables, LLC, B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $60,000.
|2—
|Souper Stonehenge, g, 5, Speightstown–Onepointhreekarats, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Chateau, Shoplifted.
|Winning Time: 1:23 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 1, HD.
|Odds: 0.85, 2.60, 18.00.
|GAZELLE S. (G3), AQU, $250,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 4-3.
|8—
|SEARCH RESULTS, f, 3, Flatter–Co Cola, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $137,500.
|2—
|Maracuja, f, 3, Honor Code–Patti’s Regal Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($200,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Beach Haven Thoroughbreds LLC, B-River Bend Farm Inc, Austin Musselman & Janie Musselman (KY), $50,000.
|4—
|Army Wife, f, 3, Declaration of War–Tread, by Arch. ($50,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $190,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-J D Stuart & A R Enterprises, Inc (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: The Grass Is Blue, Alwayz Late, Mia Martina.
|Winning Time: 1:54 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 3 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 18.60, 14.60.
|ROYAL HEROINE S. (G2), SA, $201,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-3.
|3—
|CHARMAINE’S MIA, m, 5, The Factor–Charming Vixen, by Bernstein. ($4,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|1—
|Dogtag, m, 5, War Front–Diamond Necklace, by Unbridled’s Song. O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), $40,000.
|4—
|Warren’s Showtime, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Tapwater, Laura’s Light, Raymundos Secret, Rideforthecause, Ippodamia’s Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:33 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 6.80, 5.70.
|APPALACHIAN S. (G2), KEE, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 4-3.
|1—
|JOUSTER, f, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–Playtime, by Street Cry (IRE). ($360,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Starlight Racing, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $120,000.
|5—
|Gift List (GB), f, 3, Bated Breath (GB)–Birthstone (GB), by Machiavellian. (23,000GNS ’19 TATOCT). O-Amerman Racing LLC, B-James Ortega Bloodstock Ltd. (GB), $40,000.
|4—
|Plum Ali, f, 3, First Samurai–Skipping, by Stroll. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Stone Farm (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Saranya, Flown, Spanish Loveaffair.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 1.70, 8.30, 2.30.
|COMMONWEALTH S. (G3), KEE, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-3.
|1—
|FLAGSTAFF, g, 7, Speightstown–Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. ($475,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Lane’s End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC, B-Summer Wind Farm (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Joel Rosario, $120,000.
|4—
|Special Reserve, g, 5, Midshipman–Love Spun, by Hard Spun. ($60,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $140,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Russell L Reineman Stable, Inc (KY), $40,000.
|5—
|Attachment Rate, c, 4, Hard Spun–Aristra, by Afleet Alex. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $200,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Mr & Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Bango, Mucho, Hog Creek Hustle, Hidden Scroll.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NO, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.90, 10.00, 6.10.
|SHAKERTOWN S. (G2), KEE, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 4-3.
|13—
|BOUND FOR NOWHERE, h, 7, The Factor–Fancy Deed, by Alydeed. ($310,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Wesley A Ward, B-Wayne Lyster, Gray Lyster & Bryan Ly (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Joel Rosario, $120,000.
|2—
|Imprimis, g, 7, Broken Vow–Shoppers Return, by Put It Back. O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Craig L Wheeler (FL), $40,000.
|12—
|The Critical Way, g, 7, Tizway–Critical Factor, by Star De Naskra. ($17,000 ’14 KEENOV; $65,000 ’15 KEESEP; $75,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Monster Racing Stables, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Johnny Unleashed, American Butterfly, Kanthaka, Readyforprimetime, High Crime, Turned Aside, Just Might, Chess Master, Hollis.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (gd)
|Margins: NO, 3, NO.
|Odds: 2.30, 2.50, 12.60.
|BAY SHORE S. (G3), AQU, $194,000, 3YO, 7F, 4-3.
|3—
|DRAIN THE CLOCK, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Manki, by Arch. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Nentwig, Michael, B-Nick Cosato (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $110,000.
|4—
|Whiskey Double, c, 3, Into Mischief–Lake Sebago, by Munnings. ($875,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc & Richard M Seale (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Too Boss, c, 3, El Padrino–Bossy Posse, by Posse. O-Michael Cascio, B-Mr & Mrs Michael Joseph Cascio (PA), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Beren, Garoppolo.
|Winning Time: 1:25 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 5 3/4, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 0.35, 4.10, 8.40.
|EXCELSIOR S. (G3), AQU, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-3.
|5—
|MODERNIST, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Symbolic Gesture, by Bernardini. O-Wygod, Pam and Martin, B-Wygod Family, LLC (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $82,500.
|1—
|Haikal, h, 5, Daaher–Sablah, by Distorted Humor. O-Shadwell Stable, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|4—
|Limonite, h, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Colina Verde (BRZ), by Know Heights (IRE). ($115,000 ’17 KEESEP; $100,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Novak Stable, Inc, B-Roberto Mesquita (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Backsideofthemoon, Grumps Little Tots, Tintoretto (GER).
|Winning Time: 1:54 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 3 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.65, 2.85, 2.55.
|PROVIDENCIA S. (G3), SA, $101,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 4-3.
|4—
|GOING GLOBAL (IRE), f, 3, Mehmas (IRE)–Wrood, by Invasor (ARG). (15,500EUR ’19 GOFSPT). O-CYBT, Dubb, Michael, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray, B-N Hartery (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|6—
|Closing Remarks, f, 3, Vronsky–Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), $20,000.
|1—
|Sensible Cat, f, 3, Bluegrass Cat–Sensible Girl, by Street Sense. O-Irvin Racing Stable, B-C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Ivy League, Quattroelle (IRE), Royal Address (IRE), Derby Quest.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 0.70, 4.40, 8.00.
