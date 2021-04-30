North American Graded Stakes Results April 30

TWIN SPIRES TURF SPRINT S. (G2), CD, $250,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 4-30.

8—

FAST BOAT, g, 6, City Zip–Yellow Boat, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Brad Grady, B-R S Evans (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $145,700.

10—

Sombeyay, h, 5, Into Mischief–Teroda, by Limehouse. ($125,000 ’16 KEENOV; $230,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-JD Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc (KY), $47,000.

4—

Classy John, g, 5, Songandaprayer–Kitty’s Got Class, by Old Forester. ($12,000 2018 ESLTYO). O-Valene Farms LLC, B-Tom Curtis & Wayne Simpson (LA), $23,500.

Also Ran: Diamond Oops, Carotari, Johnny Unleashed, Smart Remark, Just Might, Guildsman (FR), Ambassador Luna, Fiya.

Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (gd)

Margins: HF, 1, 1HF.