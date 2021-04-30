North American Graded Stakes Results April 30

|KENTUCKY OAKS (G1), CD, $1,250,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 4-30.
|10—
|MALATHAAT, f, 3, Curlin–Dreaming of Julia, by A.P. Indy. ($1,050,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-John R. Velazquez, $713,000.
|12—
|Search Results, f, 3, Flatter–Co Cola, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $230,000.
|11—
|Will’s Secret, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Girls Secret, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Willis Horton Racing LLC (KY), $115,000.
|Also Ran: Clairiere, Travel Column, Millefeuille, Maracuja, Pauline’s Pearl, Coach, Crazy Beautiful, Moraz, Pass the Champagne, Competitive Speed.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 2.50, 5.70, 26.50.
|LA TROIENNE S. (G1), CD, $500,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-30.
|2—
|SHEDARESTHEDEVIL, f, 4, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Big Aut Farms, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $303,800.
|1—
|Envoutante, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Enchante, by Bluegrass Cat. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Jumping Jack Racing LLC (KY), $98,000.
|7—
|Finite, f, 4, Munnings–Remit, by Tapit. ($200,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Reiman, Thomas J, Dickson, William and Easter, Deborah A, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $49,000.
|Also Ran: Bajan Girl, Dunbar Road, Paris Lights, Sanenus (CHI).
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 2, HF.
|Odds: 1.70, 3.70, 10.60.
|ALYSHEBA S. (G2), CD, $400,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-30.
|6—
|MAXFIELD, c, 4, Street Sense–Velvety, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $245,520.
|1—
|Visitant, h, 5, Ghostzapper–Peppermint Lounge, by Distorted Humor. O-Williamson Racing LLC, B-Williamson Racing, LLC (KY), $79,200.
|4—
|Chess Chief, h, 5, Into Mischief–Un Blessed, by Mineshaft. O-Estate of James J Coleman, Jr, B-Morgan’s Ford Farm (VA), $39,600.
|Also Ran: Roadster, Sonneman, Attachment Rate.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 4 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 0.50, 11.70, 7.90.
|EDGEWOOD S. (G2), CD, $300,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 4-30.
|2—
|GIFT LIST (GB), f, 3, Bated Breath (GB)–Birthstone (GB), by Machiavellian. (23,000GNS ’19 TATOCT). O-Amerman Racing LLC, B-James Ortega Bloodstock Ltd. (GB), T-Brian Lynch, J-Javier Castellano, $182,280.
|4—
|Barista, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Callista, by Tapit. ($100,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Miacomet Farm and Pietrangelo, Michael A, B-Courtlandt Farm (KY), $58,800.
|5—
|Line Dancing, f, 3, Speightstown–Choreograph, by Dynaformer. O-Bass Stables, LLC, B-Bass Stables, LLC (KY), $29,400.
|Also Ran: Queen of the Green, Aunt Pearl (IRE), Postnup, Zaajel.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 2HF, NO.
|Odds: 4.40, 23.10, 21.40.
|EIGHT BELLES S. (G2), CD, $300,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 4-30.
|7—
|OBLIGATORY, f, 3, Curlin–Uno Duo, by Macho Uno. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $172,980.
|10—
|Dayoutoftheoffice, f, 3, Into Mischief–Gottahaveadream, by Indian Charlie. O-Blazing Meadows Farm and Siena Farm LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $55,800.
|1—
|Make Mischief, f, 3, Into Mischief–Speightful Lady, by Speightstown. ($285,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Gary Barber, B-Avanti Stable (NY), $27,900.
|Also Ran: Souper Sensational, Abrogate, Li’l Tootsie, Caramel Swirl, Slumber Party, Cantata, Euphoric, Windmill, Kalypso.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1 3/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 16.50, 3.10, 23.60.
|TWIN SPIRES TURF SPRINT S. (G2), CD, $250,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 4-30.
|8—
|FAST BOAT, g, 6, City Zip–Yellow Boat, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Brad Grady, B-R S Evans (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $145,700.
|10—
|Sombeyay, h, 5, Into Mischief–Teroda, by Limehouse. ($125,000 ’16 KEENOV; $230,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-JD Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc (KY), $47,000.
|4—
|Classy John, g, 5, Songandaprayer–Kitty’s Got Class, by Old Forester. ($12,000 2018 ESLTYO). O-Valene Farms LLC, B-Tom Curtis & Wayne Simpson (LA), $23,500.
|Also Ran: Diamond Oops, Carotari, Johnny Unleashed, Smart Remark, Just Might, Guildsman (FR), Ambassador Luna, Fiya.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: HF, 1, 1HF.
|Odds: 4.20, 4.90, 22.30.
