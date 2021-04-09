North American Graded Stakes Results April 9

|MAKER’S MARK MILE S.
(G1), KEE, $300,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 4-9.
|8—
|RAGING BULL (FR), h, 6, Dark Angel (IRE)–Rosa Bonheur, by Mr. Greeley. (90,000EUR ’16 GOFORB). O-Peter M Brant, B-Dayton Investments Limited (FR), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $180,000.
|6—
|Ride a Comet, h, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Appealing Zophie, by Successful Appeal. ($375,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Oxley, John C and My Meadowview Farm LLC, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), $60,000.
|4—
|
Sacred Life (FR), h, 6, Siyouni (FR)–Knyazhna (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE).
(€50,000 ’16 ARQAUG). O-Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables
and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Mr. Victor Timoshenko & Mr. Andriy Milovanov
(FR), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Field Pass, Hit the Road, Darain (GB), Somelikeithotbrown, Get Smokin, Flying Scotsman.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 2, HF, HF.
|Odds: 3.50, 8.80, 4.50.
