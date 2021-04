North American Maiden Winners April 13

Magna Graduate–Everlastingly by Fistfite; JOLLY JUMPER, g, 3, WRD, Msw, 4-13, 6f, 1:13 . B-Clark Otto Brewster (OK.).

Orb–Fenwick Hall by Freud; PRINCE ORB, g, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 4-13, 7f, 1:27 1/5. B-Final Furlong Racing Stable (NY.). $20,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Run Away and Hide–Crown Secret by Midnight Royalty; EXILED, g, 3, TUP, Mcl 15000, 4-12, 6f, 1:11 . B-Roys Mansur (KY.).

Smiling Tiger–Brooke’s Halo (G2$250,455), by Southern Halo; STREAMING TIGER, f, 3, TUP, Moc 30000, 4-12, 6f, 1:09 1/5. B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA.).

Weigelia–Cryptic Kate by Crypto Star; CONFIRMED GENIUS, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 25000, 4-13, 6 1/2f, 1:18 4/5. B-Lynda Furlong (PA.). $55,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Will Take Charge–Sodor by Shakespeare; COOPER PENNY, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 4-13, 1m 70y, 1:46 1/5. B-William C. Schettine (NY.). $40,000 ’18 KEENOV; $10,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Yankee Gentleman–Iknowuthinkimsexy by Count the Time; PAISLEY CROSS, f, 3, DED, Mcl 20000, 4-13, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-Brett Brinkman & Jane Chiasson (LA.).

Carpe Diem–Queen of Races by Henrythenavigator; KING OF LIGHT, g, 4, MVR, Msw, 4-13, 1m 70y, 1:46 3/5. B-Equivine Farm LLC & Carpe Diem Syndicate (PA.). $21,000 2019 FTMMAY.

Elite Squadron–First Attraction by Pancho Villa; ELITE ATTRACTION, f, 4, IND, Msw, 4-13, 5f, 1:01 . B-Lake Shore Farms LLC (IN.). *1/2 to Officer Griffin (MSW$368,863).

High Cascade–Already Blessed by More Than Ready; MORE THAN BLESSED, g, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 4-13, 6 1/2f, 1:22 4/5. B-Dr. Rebecca Bynum Avery (AR.).

Kitten’s Joy–Call to Action by Majestic Warrior; SAVE THE DAY, f, 4, WRD, Mcl 7500, 4-13, 6f, 1:15 2/5. B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.). $15,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Magna Graduate–She’s a Bond Girl by Truluck; MEGA BOND, g, 4, WRD, Msw, 4-13, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-William Higgins & Brent Davidson (OK.). *1/2 to Another Bond Girl (MSW$313,737).

Noble’s Promise–Northern Chill by Maria’s Mon; BIG BLUE EMU, f, 4, IND, Msw, 4-13, 5f, 1:01 2/5. B-Breakway Farm LLC (IN.).