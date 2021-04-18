North American Maiden Winners April 18

Frosted–Tasha’s Delight by Afternoon Deelites; BAYTOWN FROSTY, c, 2, KEE, Msw, 4-18, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Dr. R. D. Holder, Tony Holmes &Dr. & Mrs. Walter Zent (KY.). $4,500 ’20 KEESEP. *1/2 to Wilkinson(G2$475,086).

California Chrome–Decennial by Trippi; COLD BREW KELLY, f, 3, GG, Mcl 20000, 4-18, 1 1/16mT, 1:46 1/5. B-Perry Martin & Denise Martin (KY.).

Commissioner–J J’s Pattern by Langfuhr; QUEENS GIFT, f, 3, OP, Mcl 20000, 4-18, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Harry T. Rosenblum (FL.).

Curlin–Fiftyshadesofhay (MG2$1,097,951), by Pulpit; CURVETTE, f, 3, SA, Msw, 4-18, 6 1/2f, 1:16 4/5. B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.).

He’s Had Enough–Rough Winter by Macho Uno; LORD EDDARD STARK, g, 3, TAM, Msw, 4-18, 7f, 1:23 1/5. B-Michael John Rowe (FL.).

Into Mischief–Strike Free by Smart Strike; MISCHIEF FREE, f, 3, GG, Msw, 4-18, 1m, 1:40 . B-Edward A. Seltzer (KY.). $210,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Liam’s Map–Delightfully So by Indian Charlie; DR ARDITO, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 4-18, 1m, 1:36 2/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (NY.). $95,000 ’19 FTNAUG.

Malibu Moon–Lady Is a Lioness by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ); JORDAN’S LEO, f, 3, GP, Msw, 4-18, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Brandywine Farm (jim & Pam Robinson) & Spendthrift Farm (KY.). $100,000 ’18 FTKNOV; $150,000 ’19 FTKJUL.

Medaglia d’Oro–Fanticola (G2$561,986), by Silent Name (JPN); MARY OF BETHANY, f, 3, HAW, Msw, 4-18, 1mT, 1:37 4/5. B-Profoal Partners 2, LLC (KY.).

Mucho Macho Man–Repeta by Broken Vow; MUCHO DEL ORO, g, 3, SA, Mcl 30000, 4-18, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-BHMFR, LLC (KY.). $35,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Optimizer–Landlubber by Kitten’s Joy; MR. WALSH, g, 3, KEE, Mcl 20000, 4-18, 7f, 1:24 4/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $1,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Shady Grove–Cinnabean by Cinnamon Creek; REDIVIVUS, g, 3, OP, Mcl 20000, 4-18, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Ernie Witt (AR.).

Shanghai Bobby–Bound for Dixie by Unbridled’s Song; MISS MORENO, f, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 4-18, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 2/5. B-Dividing Ridge Farm, Inc. (KY.). $6,500 ’19 KEESEP; $11,500 2020 OBSSUM.

Uncle Mo–Beyondallboundarys by Saint Liam; BEYOND HEAVENLY, f, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 4-18, 7f, 1:25 1/5. B-Louie J. Roussel III (KY.).

Union Rags–Playful Humor by Distorted Humor; SPEED LANE, f, 3, KEE, Msw, 4-18, 1mT, 1:36 2/5. B-R. S. Evans (MD.).

Verrazano–Tiber by Roman Ruler; MKAR THE FAST, g, 3, HAW, Msw, 4-18, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Michael Reavis & Frank Mancari (IL.).

War Front–My Miss Sophia (G2$605,040), by Unbridled’s Song; NEVISIAN SUNRISE, f, 3, KEE, Msw, 4-18, 1mT, 1:37 2/5. B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY.).

Zip Quik–Formal Miss (G3P$495,690), by Formal Dinner; EVERYDAYISAGOODDAY, g, 3, FON, Msw, 4-18, 6f, 1:18 3/5. B-F. A. Heckendorf Jr. (CO.). *1/2 to I Am Miss Brown($297,558).

American Pharoah–Global Gold by Pleasant Tap; DRAPES, f, 4, TAM, Msw, 4-18, 1mT, 1:37 1/5. B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Glen Hill Farm (KY.). *1/2 to Il Campione (CHI)(Horse of the year, ).

Bernardini–Gifted Girl (IRE) (G1P$347,097), by Azamour (IRE); LAUTREC, g, 4, OP, Mcl 16000, 4-18, 1 1/16m, 1:47 3/5. B-Mt. Brilliant Broodmares Ii LLC (KY.). $270,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Big Brown–Top Value by Mineshaft; FUDGE BROWNIE, f, 4, HAW, Msw, 4-18, 5fT, :58 1/5. B-W. S. Farish (NY.). $21,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Carrera Cat(SW$304,106).

Daredevil–Music Town by Speightstown; OUT ONA LIMB, f, 4, HAW, Mcl 5000, 4-18, 5f, 1:00 . B-Susan Helene Wantz (WV.). $50,000 ’17 FTMDEC.

Include–Classic West by Gone West; DENY, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 4-18, 7f, 1:23 1/5. B-Dunwoody Farm (KY.). $38,000 ’18 KEESEP. *Full to Dukes Up($261,275).

Indian Evening–Sizzling Gold by Formal Gold; SIZZLING INDIAN, c, 4, GG, Mcl 5000, 4-18, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds (CA.).

Street Sense–Christies Treasure by Belong to Me; DON V., g, 4, GP, Mcl 16000, 4-18, 5fT, :56 . B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY.). $325,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Sacristy(G3$252,112) *1/2 to Mozu Superflare(G1).

Uncle Mo–Mims Eppi by Cactus Ridge; UNCLE ADDOUMA, c, 4, SA, Msw, 4-18, 6fT, 1:08 1/5. B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc. (KY.). $145,000 2019 FTMMAY. *1/2 to Singanothersong(G3$509,448).

Idiot Proof–Short Call by Phone Trick; A CARD SHORT, m, 5, GG, Mcl 5000, 4-18, 5f, :59 2/5. B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds, Inc. (CA.). *1/2 to Short Route(G3).

Sasha’s Prospect–Random Cat by Prize Cat; LG SHEZA RANDOMCAT, m, 5, FON, Mcl 5000, 4-18, 4f, :48 1/5. B-Jacquelyn Lenoir Parsons (OK.).