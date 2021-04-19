North American Maiden Winners April 19

|Carpe Diem–Where’s Poppa by Tiznow; ABHAILE, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 4-19, 6 1/2f, 1:20 . B-Milan Kosanovich (FL.). $20,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 2020 OBSMAR.
|Goldencents–Mountain Rose by Distorted Humor; CAPTAIN COMEBACK, g, 3, WRD, Mcl 7500, 4-19, 1m, 1:41 1/5. B-Cisper Racing (OK.).
|Mineshaft–Street Doll by Street Cry (IRE); SURMONT, g, 3, IND, Mcl 5000, 4-19, 5 1/2f, 1:07 4/5. B-Stillmeadow Farm LLC (KY.). $95,000 ’19 KEESEP.
|Union Rags–Malibu Cougar by Malibu Moon; WHERETHEMONEYWENT, f, 3, IND, Mcl 16000, 4-19, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). $2,700 ’19 KEESEP.
|Tapit–Wasseema by Danzig; ASHAAB, c, 4, PRX, Msw, 4-19, 7f, 1:24 2/5. B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY.). $13,000 2020 KEENOV.
|Twice as Bad–Rapid Roni by Seeking Greatness; ROCKIN RONI, f, 4, WRD, Mcl 7500, 4-19, 5f, 1:00 . B-Fred Kaminska (OK.).
|Euroears–Cabo Sunrise by Elusive Quality; EUROROPER, m, 5, WRD, Mcl 7500, 4-19, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-James E Helzer (OK.). *Full to Eurobond (SW$326,996).
