North American Maiden Winners April 28

Tapizar–Forbidden Brew by Milwaukee Brew; MOLLIE KATE, f, 2, CD, Msw, 4-28, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Richard Peardon (KY.).

California Chrome–Sister Martini by More Than Ready; CALIFORNIA MARTINI, g, 3, TDN, Mcl 7500, 4-28, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-William B Harrigan & Mike Pietrangelo (KY.). $55,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Fort Prado–Real Deal by Unreal Zeal; REAL MISS PRADO, f, 3, IND, Msw, 4-27, 5 1/2f, 1:07 4/5. B-House’s Thoroughbreds (IN.). *1/2 to Real Power(MSW$379,931).

Magna Graduate–Lavender Gem by Harlan’s Holiday; PEARLY, f, 3, WRD, Mcl 7500, 4-27, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Clark O. Brewster (OK.).

Malibu Moon–Just Louise (G3), by Five Star Day; SIANARA, f, 3, OP, Msw, 4-28, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Springhouse Farm (KY.). $310,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Noble Mission (GB)–Sharbat by Dynaformer; KIND WAYS, f, 3, CD, Msw, 4-28, 1 1/8m, 1:51 4/5. B-W. S. Farish (KY.).

Stormy Atlantic–Dark Street by Street Cry (IRE); ISLA BONITA, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 4-28, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 3/5. B-A. Francis Vanlangendonck & Barbara H. Vanlangendonck (FL.). $11,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Super Saver–Amour d’Ete by Tiznow; CAUGHT LOOKING, f, 3, CD, Mcl 30000, 4-28, 7f, 1:22 4/5. B-Three Chimneys Farm (KY.). $75,000 ’19 KEESEP.

The Factor–Concert by Mineshaft; NISI PRIUS, f, 3, OP, Mcl 30000, 4-28, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Eric Buckley (KY.). $40,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $7,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Union Rags–Front in Line by War Front; VOY A TI, c, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 4-28, 7f, 1:25 4/5. B-Fox Straus KY (KY.). $65,000 ’19 KEESEP; $10,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Upstart–Princess Two by Two Punch; NAVAL WAVE, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 10000, 4-28, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Michelle Redding (FL.). $20,000 ’19 OBSOCT.

Flashback–Ten K Cat by Tale of the Cat; WEST WARPATH, c, 4, IND, Msw, 4-27, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.).

Gospel Tiz Key–Queen of Night by Mt. Livermore; GOSPEL TIZ JOY, f, 4, WRD, Mcl 15000, 4-28, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-Steve Williams (OK.).

Munnings–Shades of Grace by Seeking the Gold; SHADES OF GLORY, g, 4, WRD, Mcl 7500, 4-28, 5 1/2f, 1:06 3/5. B-Harry L. Landry & James L Hogan (NY.). $20,000 ’18 FTNAUG.

Pass Rush–Vany’s Image by Halo’s Image; PASSING IMAGE, f, 4, IND, Mcl 10000, 4-28, 5 1/2f, 1:06 3/5. B-Lake Shore Farm LLC (IN.).

Secret Circle–Miss Barrister by Deputy Minister; STONE SECRET, g, 4, OP, Mcl 12500, 4-28, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Hickstead Farm (FL.).

What Now–Wife in the Wind by Street Hero; WHAT NOW CHARLIE, g, 4, IND, Msw, 4-28, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Don R. Wright (IN.).

Will Take Charge–Unbridled Empire by Empire Maker; BEAR ALLEY, c, 4, CD, Mcl 75000, 4-28, 1 1/16m, 1:44 2/5. B-John R. Penn & Frank Penn (KY.). $525,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Arklow (G1$2,666,116) *1/2 to Maraud (G2$506,510).