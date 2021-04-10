North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 10

OAKLAWN MILE, OP, $400,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-10.

6—

BY MY STANDARDS, h, 5, Goldencents–A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib. ($150,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Don Ladd (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Gabriel Saez, $240,000.

4—

Rushie, c, 4, Liam’s Map–Conquest Angel, by Colonel John. ($70,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Daniell, Jim and Daniell, Donna, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $80,000.

3—

Wells Bayou, c, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Whispering Angel, by Hard Spun. ($50,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $18,000 ’18 KEESEP; $105,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Gasaway, Clint, Gasaway, Lance, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), $40,000.

Also Ran: Gun It, Blackberry Wine, Pioneer Spirit, Home Base, Long Range Toddy, The Sound.

Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)

Margins: NO, 2HF, HF.