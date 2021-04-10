North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 10

|OAKLAWN MILE, OP, $400,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-10.
|6—
|BY MY STANDARDS, h, 5, Goldencents–A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib. ($150,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Don Ladd (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Gabriel Saez, $240,000.
|4—
|Rushie, c, 4, Liam’s Map–Conquest Angel, by Colonel John. ($70,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Daniell, Jim and Daniell, Donna, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $80,000.
|3—
|Wells Bayou, c, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Whispering Angel, by Hard Spun. ($50,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $18,000 ’18 KEESEP; $105,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Gasaway, Clint, Gasaway, Lance, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), $40,000.
|Also Ran: Gun It, Blackberry Wine, Pioneer Spirit, Home Base, Long Range Toddy, The Sound.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 2HF, HF.
|Odds: 2.40, 1.80, 6.70.
|CAROUSEL S., OP, $250,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-10.
|5—
|EDGEWAY, f, 4, Competitive Edge–Magical Solution, by Stormin Fever. ($35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $275,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Pope McLean, Valerie Blethen &David Blethen (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Joel Rosario, $150,000.
|4—
|Frank’s Rockette, f, 4, Into Mischief–Rocket Twentyone, by Indian Charlie. O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-Frank Fletcher (KY), $50,000.
|6—
|Casual, f, 4, Curlin–Lady Tak, by Mutakddim. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura) and Stretch Run Ventures, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc &Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), $25,000.
|Also Ran: Wildwood’s Beauty, Best Kept Secret, Mucho Amor.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 1.00, 4.60.
|TOP FLIGHT S., AQU, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 4-10.
|5—
|HOROLOGIST, m, 5, Gemologist–Cinderella Time, by Stephen Got Even. O-There’s A Chance Stable, Medallion Racing, Abbondanza Racing, LLC, Parkland Thoroughbreds, Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Holly Crest Farm (NJ), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $55,000.
|3—
|Mrs. Danvers, f, 4, Tapit–Gracie Square, by Awesome Again. O-Allen Stable, Inc, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Lucky Stride, m, 5, Declaration of War–Magic Madison, by Ghostly Minister. ($7,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Sonata Stable, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Queen Nekia, Thankful, Flashndynamite.
|Winning Time: 1:52 (ft)
|Margins: 1, NK, 2.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.35, 4.90.
|DANGER’S HOUR S., AQU, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 4-10.
|8—
|DELAWARE (GB), h, 5, Frankel (GB)–Zatsfine (GB), by Oasis Dream (GB). ($130,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Dubb, Michael, Nice Guys Stables and Caruso, Michael J, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.
|2—
|Rinaldi, g, 5, Posse–Dynamite Cocktail, by Dynaformer. ($5,000 ’16 FTNOCT). O-Bond Racing Stable, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), $20,000.
|4—
|Decorated Invader, c, 4, Declaration of War–Gamely Girl, by Arch. ($200,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Freeman, William T, Sandbrook, William and Manning, Cheryl, B-Redmon Farm, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Penalty, Tiberius Mercurius, Hieronymus, Analyze It.
|Winning Time: 1:33 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3, HF.
|Odds: 10.10, 5.60, 1.75.
|GIANT’S CAUSEWAY S., KEE, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 4-10.
|8—
|CHANGE OF CONTROL, m, 5, Fed Biz–America’s Blossom, by Quiet American. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $95,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Horseshoe Racing LLC, B-Mr John O’ Meara (KY), T-Michelle Lovell, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|1—
|Into Mystic, m, 5, Into Mischief–Loveofalifetime, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($650,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Coleman, George Chris and King, Brad, B-Runnymede Farm, Inc & Catesby W Clay Investment LLC (KY), $20,000.
|10—
|Jakarta, m, 6, Bustin Stones–T J’s Stormy Wit, by Stormello. ($35,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: In Good Spirits, Fashionable Lady, Elle Z, Oooh Barracuda.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (yl)
|Margins: 1, 4HF, NK.
|Odds: 8.90, 1.00, 3.50.
|CHERYL S. WHITE MEMORIAL S., MVR, $75,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-10.
|2—
|PRODIGY DOLL, f, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Hi Lili, by Silver Deputy. O-HnR Nothhaft Horse Racing, LLC, B-Tolo Thoroughbreds & Michael A Spirito (KY), T-Ben Colebrook, J-Sonny Leon, $44,100.
|6—
|Make a Scene, f, 3, Mineshaft–Scenic Drive, by Empire Maker. O-Three Chimneys Farm, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $14,700.
|8—
|Tivis, f, 3, Tale of Ekati–Preseli’s Pulpit, by Pulpit. O-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC, B-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC (OH), $7,350.
|Also Ran: Tiz Independence, Ceviche, Lettered Olive, Threatlevelmidnite (GB), Sierra Diamond.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8, 5 1/4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 1.50, 2.70, 3.00.
|HOWARD B. NOONAN S., MVR, $75,000, 3YO, 6F, 4-10.
|2—
|MORESTRIDE, c, 3, Midshipman–Smart Stride, by Smart Strike. O-Michael L Rone, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), T-Penny Rone, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $46,500.
|4—
|Esplanande, f, 3, Daredevil–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-Winstar Farm LLC, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, and Lewis, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $15,000.
|7—
|Brig, g, 3, Midshipman–Visual Arrest, by Pollard’s Vision. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Henry Mac, To Win, Big Truck, Hakman, Startdfromdabottom.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, NK, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 1.50, 4.10.
Leave a Reply