North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 11

PLENTY OF GRACE S., AQU, $97,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-11.

5—

REGAL GLORY, m, 5, Animal Kingdom–Mary’s Follies, by More Than Ready. ($925,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Peter M Brant, B-Paul P Pompa (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.

6—

Platinum Paynter, m, 5, Paynter–Platinum Preferred, by Vindication. O-Just In Time Racing LLC, B-Roger Long (KY), $20,000.

9—

Myhartblongstodady, m, 6, Scat Daddy–Elusive Rumour, by Elusive Quality. O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Counterparty Risk (IRE), Call Me Love (GB).

Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (gd)

Margins: HF, 2, NO.