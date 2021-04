North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 12

WILMA MANKILLER S., WRD, $50,450, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-12.

2—

RAINTREE STARLET, m, 5, Get Stormy–Birdie Told Me, by Eavesdropper. O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Nancy Vanier & Horse Player Racing Club (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $30,000.

5—

Zanadu, f, 4, Mineshaft–Twizzler, by Twirling Candy. ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Samuel F Henderson, B-George Bolton & Charles Bolton (KY), $10,000.

4—

Shesomajestic, m, 5, Majesticperfection–Shesoprovocative, by Orientate. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-WSS Racing, LLC, B-Green Hills Farm Inc (KY), $5,500.

Also Ran: Dicey, Country Daisy.

Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, 4 3/4, 6HF.