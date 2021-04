North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 16

RAINBOW MISS S., OP, $150,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-16.

4—

HILLARY G, f, 3, Even the Score–Letters in Silver, by Silver Hawk. O-Mazoch, Linda, Mazoch, Michael J and Gustafson, Austin, B-McDowell Farm (AR), T-Thomas D. Vance, J-David Cabrera, $90,000.

3—

Heated Argument, f, 3, Tapiture–Heated Debate, by Closing Argument. O-Starfish Stable LLC, B-Starfish Stable, LLC (AR), $30,000.

11—

Kaboom Baby, f, 3, Hightail–Ready for Life, by More Than Ready. O-Tracy K Selby, B-Tracy K Selby (AR), $15,000.

Also Ran: Tyler’s Tyronza, Hot Springs Bling, Dolly Dimple, Big On Broadway, Lady Astrid, Smarty’s Angel, Little Burrito, Triple Happy.

Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (wf)

Margins: 2 3/4, HF, HF.