North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 17

NEW YORK STALLION S. (TIMES SQUARE DIVISION), AQU, $200,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 4-17.

1—

DEVIOUS MO, c, 3, Laoban–Devious Chic, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($15,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $37,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Repole Stable, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Manuel Franco, $110,000.

4—

Sinful Dancer, g, 3, War Dancer–Sensationista, by Purge. ($50,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Brockley, Thomas and Bedinotti, Daryn A, B-Wes Carter (NY), $40,000.

3—

It’s Gravy, g, 3, Freud–It’s Macaroni, by City Zip. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables, LLC (NY), $24,000.

Also Ran: Market Alert, Lobsta, Writer’s Regret, Papa Smooth.

Winning Time: 1:17 (gd)

Margins: 3/4, 5 1/4, HF.