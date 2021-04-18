April 19, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 18

April 18, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

NEW YORK STALLION S. (PARK AVENUE DIVISION), AQU, $200,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 4-18.
5—SHAKER SHACK, f, 3, Bustin Stones–Disco Shaker, by Disco Rico. O-Valente, Roddy J and Bilinski, Darlene, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski & Roddy Valente (NY), T-Patrick L. Reynolds, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $110,000.
6—Shesadirtydancer, f, 3, War Dancer–Undertheinfluence, by Indy Wind. O-Rodriguez, Rudy R and Imperio, Michael, B-Bill Frothinger (NY), $40,000.
3—Bustin Bay, f, 3, Bustin Stones–Frosty Bay, by Frost Giant. O-Double B Racing Stables, B-Robert D Rosenthal & Peter Rosenthal &Martin Greenberg (NY), $24,000.
Also Ran: Laura’s Bellamy, Jill’s a Hot Mess, Laobanonaprayer.
Winning Time: 1:17 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 1HF, 4, 1 1/4.
Odds: 5.40, 10.40, 22.60.
 
MEMORIES OF SILVER S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 4-18.
8—BUBBLES ON ICE (IRE), f, 3, Starspangledbanner (AUS)–Medicean Star (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Glen Hill Farm, Madaket Stables LLC and Cheyenne Stables LLC, B-Michael Begley (IRE), T-Christophe Clement, J-Javier Castellano, $55,000.
1—Fluffy Socks, f, 3, Slumber (GB)–Breakfast Time, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-Head Of Plains Partners (KY), $20,000.
4—Sleek Lynx (GB), f, 3, War Front–Sarah Lynx (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). ($335,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Gary Barber, B-Haras Don Alberto (GB), $12,000.
Also Ran: Oyster Box, Ingrassia, Bravo Regina, Frost Me.
Winning Time: 1:45 (fm)
Margins: HD, 3, NO.
Odds: 3.90, 2.20, 10.10.
 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions