North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 18

|NEW YORK STALLION S. (PARK AVENUE DIVISION), AQU, $200,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 4-18.
|5—
|SHAKER SHACK, f, 3, Bustin Stones–Disco Shaker, by Disco Rico. O-Valente, Roddy J and Bilinski, Darlene, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski & Roddy Valente (NY), T-Patrick L. Reynolds, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $110,000.
|6—
|Shesadirtydancer, f, 3, War Dancer–Undertheinfluence, by Indy Wind. O-Rodriguez, Rudy R and Imperio, Michael, B-Bill Frothinger (NY), $40,000.
|3—
|Bustin Bay, f, 3, Bustin Stones–Frosty Bay, by Frost Giant. O-Double B Racing Stables, B-Robert D Rosenthal & Peter Rosenthal &Martin Greenberg (NY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Laura’s Bellamy, Jill’s a Hot Mess, Laobanonaprayer.
|Winning Time: 1:17 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 5.40, 10.40, 22.60.
|
