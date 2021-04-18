North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 18

MEMORIES OF SILVER S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 4-18.

8—

BUBBLES ON ICE (IRE), f, 3, Starspangledbanner (AUS)–Medicean Star (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Glen Hill Farm, Madaket Stables LLC and Cheyenne Stables LLC, B-Michael Begley (IRE), T-Christophe Clement, J-Javier Castellano, $55,000.

1—

Fluffy Socks, f, 3, Slumber (GB)–Breakfast Time, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-Head Of Plains Partners (KY), $20,000.

4—

Sleek Lynx (GB), f, 3, War Front–Sarah Lynx (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). ($335,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Gary Barber, B-Haras Don Alberto (GB), $12,000.

Also Ran: Oyster Box, Ingrassia, Bravo Regina, Frost Me.

Winning Time: 1:45 (fm)

Margins: HD, 3, NO.