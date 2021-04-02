April 2, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 2

April 2, 2021 Vance Hanson Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

PALISADES TURF SPRINT S., KEE, $100,000, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 4-2.
3—CHASING ARTIE, g, 3, We Miss Artie–Frisky Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Joel Rosario, $60,000.
8—Fauci, c, 3, Malibu Moon–Tashzara (IRE), by Intikhab. ($175,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lindy Farms and Ice Wine Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.
7—Unitedandresolute, c, 3, Violence–Curls in Place, by Curlin. ($165,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Corser Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-John O’Meara (KY), $10,000.
Also Ran: Blameworthy, Lookin for Loki, Bodenheimer, J C’s Champ, Lock Up, Smokin’ Jay.
Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (gd)
Margins: 1 3/4, 2, 1HF.
Odds: 4.10, 1.70, 12.40.

