North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 2

PALISADES TURF SPRINT S., KEE, $100,000, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 4-2.

3—

CHASING ARTIE, g, 3, We Miss Artie–Frisky Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Joel Rosario, $60,000.

8—

Fauci, c, 3, Malibu Moon–Tashzara (IRE), by Intikhab. ($175,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lindy Farms and Ice Wine Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.

7—

Unitedandresolute, c, 3, Violence–Curls in Place, by Curlin. ($165,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Corser Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-John O’Meara (KY), $10,000.

Also Ran: Blameworthy, Lookin for Loki, Bodenheimer, J C’s Champ, Lock Up, Smokin’ Jay.

Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (gd)

Margins: 1 3/4, 2, 1HF.