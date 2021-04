North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 23

BLUEBONNET S., LS, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 4-22.

1—

SHES OUR FASTEST, m, 6, Oratory–Dawali, by Festival of Light. ($14,000 ’16 TEXAUG; $50,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Norman, Mark and Norman Stables LLC, B-Euerka Thoroughbred Farm (TX), T-Scott Gelner, J-Stewart Elliott, $45,000.

5—

Zarelda, m, 6, My Golden Song–Tiz Tiz, by Tiznow. O-Billy Clevenger, B-Billy Clevenger (TX), $15,000.

3—

Ima Discreet Lady, m, 5, Discreet Cat–Ima Three Blinger, by Too Much Bling. ($38,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-White, Raymond Todd and Coker, Duane, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $8,250.

Also Ran: Heavenly Rhythm, Boerne, Gone Baby Gone, Dustwhirl Wonder, Happy Sailor.

Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)

Margins: 8, 1HF, HF.