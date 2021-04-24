North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 24

|BACHELOR S., OP, $200,000, 3YO, 6F, 4-24.
|4—
|JAXON TRAVELER, c, 3, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Francisco Arrieta, $120,000.
|6—
|Cazadero, c, 3, Street Sense–Wild Gams, by Forest Wildcat. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $40,000.
|2—
|Bob’s Edge, g, 3, Competitive Edge–Catticus, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Freeny, Michael, Freeny, Patricia and Taylor, Jennifer Grayson, B-Westwind Farms (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Gagetown, Sir Wellington, Sea to Success.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.70, 3.50, 2.00.
|WEBER CITY MISS S., PIM, $125,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-24.
|3—
|MISS LESLIE, f, 3, Paynter–Zeenut, by Mingun. O-BB Horses, B-Maxis Stable (KY), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-J. D. Acosta, $75,000.
|5—
|Oliviaofthedesert, f, 3, Bernardini–Queenie’s Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($320,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Susan Moulton, B-Timber Town Stable, LLC & Jane Winegardner (KY), $25,000.
|7—
|Littlestitious, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Broadway Play, by Quality Road. ($190,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Joel Politi, B-Mercedes Stables LLC (KY), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Exogen, Moonsafe, Hybrid Eclipse.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 1 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 9.60, 3.00, 1.40.
|FEDERICO TESIO S., PIM, $125,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-24.
|*4—
|THE REDS, c, 3, Tonalist–Ash Zee, by Exchange Rate. ($115,000 ’19 KEESEP; $130,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Flanagan Racing, B-R S Evans (KY), T-John C. Kimmel, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $75,000.
|1—
|Excellorator, c, 3, Orb–Red Velvet, by City Zip. ($3,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Philmor Racing Stable, LLC, B-CRK Stable, LLC (MD), $25,000.
|3—
|Royal Number, c, 3, Palace Malice–Hartigan, by Include. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Hello Hot Rod, Maythehorsebwithu, Shackled Love, Zertz, Tiz Mandate.
|Winning Time: 1:49 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, HD, HF.
|Odds: 1.90, 8.10, 7.00.
|***Excellorator finished first but was disqualified and placed second.
|CALIFORNIA DERBY, GG, $101,350, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 4-24.
|5—
|STALKING SHADOW, c, 3, Ministers Wild Cat–Silent Stalk, by Petionville. O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Evin A. Roman, $60,000.
|2—
|Jimmy Irish, g, 3, Jimmy Creed–Simple Symphony, by Consolidator. ($12,000 ’18 KEENOV; $60,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-McShane Racing, LLC, B-Mullikin Thoroughbreds & Craig Minten (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|Parnelli, c, 3, Quality Road–Sip Sip, by Bernardini. ($500,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Govenor’s Party, Tesoro, Omph, Twilight Rider, Lost In Space (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 7.10, 3.80, 0.90.
|DAHLIA S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-24.
|3—
|XANTHIQUE, m, 5, Into Mischief–Qualia, by Saarland. O-VinLaur Racing Stables, LLC, B-Marc Keller (KY), T-Thomas Morley, J-Feargal Lynch, $60,000.
|6—
|Crystal Cliffs (FR), f, 4, Canford Cliffs (IRE)–Preciously (FR), by Lord of England (GER). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, and Wonder Stables, B-M. L. Bloodstock Ltd. (FR), $20,000.
|9—
|Vigilantes Way, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Salute, by Unbridled. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Elegant de Domino, Fed Up Fired Up, Lagom, Don’t Blame Judy, Ylikedis, Fionnbharr.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 2 1/4, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 6.10, 1.20, 1.20.
|FRANK Y. WHITELEY S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-24.
|7—
|LAKI, g, 8, Cuba–Truthful Dutch, by Swear by Dixie. O-Hillside Equestrian Meadows, B-Tom Michaels & Lorna Baker (MD), T-Damon R. Dilodovico, J-Horacio Karamanos, $60,000.
|3—
|Lebda, g, 4, Raison d’Etat–Lenders Way, by Hook and Ladder. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $100,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Euro Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $20,000.
|9—
|Eastern Bay, g, 7, E Dubai–Chrusciki, by Polish Numbers. O-Robert D Bone, B-Nancy Lee Farms (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Arthur’s Hope, Absentee, Press My Bets, Factor It In, Silent Malice, Whereshetoldmetogo.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 4 1/4, HD.
|Odds: 4.10, 8.30, 13.30.
|HENRY S. CLARK S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 4-24.
|1—
|CORELLI, g, 6, Point of Entry–Vignette, by Diesis (GB). O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), T-Jonathan Thomas, J-Jevian Toledo, $60,000.
|4—
|Pixelate, c, 4, City Zip–Speckled, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $20,000.
|8—
|Dreams of Tomorrow, c, 4, Speightstown–Sabbatical, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Eons, Ninety One Assault, Doc Boy, Ballagh Rocks, Papal Law, Dinar.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 1 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 5.00, 1.80, 6.90.
|KING T. LEATHERBURY S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 4-24.
|8—
|COMPLETED PASS, g, 7, Pass Rush–Christina’s Gold, by Gold Token. O-Robert D Bone, B-Swifty Farms (IN), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $60,000.
|7—
|Francatelli, g, 4, City Zip–Salary Drive, by Mizzen Mast. O-Sandford, Maribeth and Lynch Racing LLC, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Fair Catch, c, 4, Country Day–Change Up, by Distorted Humor. O-Proud Stable Inc, B-Klein Racing (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Love You Much, Robey’s Boy, Dendrobia, Blessed Arion, So Street, Newstome, Williston Way.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 4, NK.
|Odds: 2.40, 1.40, 20.30.
|CRYSTAL WATER S., SA, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 4-24.
|5—
|BRANDOTHEBARTENDER, g, 8, Tribal Rule–Frysland, by Stravinsky. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-John R Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA), T-Craig Dollase, J-Umberto Rispoli, $60,000.
|1—
|North County Guy, g, 6, The Pamplemousse–Warmth, by Unusual Heat. O-Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce, B-Edward C Allred (CA), $20,000.
|2—
|Acclimate, g, 7, Acclamation–Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. ($30,000 ’15 BESOCT). O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Timmy Time Racing, LLC and Tevelde, Ken, B-Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & Patsy Berumen (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Desmond Doss, Irish Heatwave.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1, NO.
|Odds: 5.00, 1.00, 1.80.
|ELUSIVE QUALITY S., BEL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 7FT, 4-24.
|3—
|CASA CREED, h, 5, Jimmy Creed–Achalaya, by Bellamy Road. ($105,000 ’17 KEESEP; $15,000 ’17 OBSJAN). O-LRE Racing LLC and JEH Racing Stable LLC, B-Silver Springs Stud, LLC (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Joe Bravo, $55,000.
|6—
|Front Run the Fed, h, 5, Fed Biz–Lawless Miss, by Posse. ($65,000 ’16 KEENOV; $300,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Colts Neck Stables (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Value Proposition (GB), r, 5, Dansili (GB)–Dash to the Front (GB), by Diktat (GB). (400,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Tell Your Daddy, Olympic Runner, Therapist, Proven Strategies, Seismic Wave.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, NO, NK.
|Odds: 2.80, 1.25, 5.10.
|BOSSELMAN/GUS FONNER S., FON, $82,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-24.
|6—
|MO MOSA, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Roughing, by Eskendereya. O-Martin, Perry and Martin, Denise, B-Perry Martin & Denise Martin (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Armando Martinez, $49,500.
|4—
|Box Seat, g, 5, Flashback–Miss Personality, by Broken Vow. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $16,500.
|9—
|Sleepy Eyes Todd, h, 5, Paddy O’Prado–Pledge Mom, by Wild Rush. ($9,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Thumbs Up Racing, LLC, B-Two Hearts Farm LLC & Kristen Goncharoff (KY), $9,900.
|Also Ran: Downtowner, Blue Harbor, Shades of Victory, Mr. Tickle, Most Amusing, Minecraft Maniac, Poderoso Equs.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, 3.
|Odds: 4.90, 9.40, 0.40.
|CALIFORNIA OAKS, GG, $77,700, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-24.
|7—
|PIZZAZZ, f, 3, War Front–A Little Bit Sassy, by More Than Ready. O-Bass II, Perry R and Bass, Ramona S, B-Bass Stables, LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Kyle Frey, $45,000.
|11—
|Freedom Flyer, f, 3, Constitution–Rebuke, by Carson City. ($450,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Branham, James D and Naify, Marsha, B-A R Enterprises, Inc (KY), $15,000.
|4—
|Styledome (IRE), f, 3, Style Vendome (FR)–Positive Vibration (IRE), by Canford Cliffs (IRE). (1,000EUR 2020 GOFFEB). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Winner, Charles N, B-Ringfort Stud Ltd (IRE), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Miss Peaky Blinder, Ida Claire, Risen Lady, Joymaker, A Real Hero, Misty Cat, Empire House, Liam’s Secret.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 1, 1.
|Odds: 2.60, 3.90, 5.90.
|CAMILLA URSO S., GG, $77,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 4-24.
|5—
|GYPSY SPIRIT (GB), m, 5, Gregorian (IRE)–Romany Gypsy (GB), by Indesatchel (IRE). (6,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 160,000gns 2019 TATDEC). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Bearstone Stud Ltd (GB), T-Leonard Powell, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $45,000.
|10—
|Acting Out, f, 4, Blame–Riding Point, by Speightstown. ($12,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Sherman Racing, Inc, Akin, Zvika and Harkins, Robert, B-Vincent Colbert (KY), $15,000.
|4—
|Sadie Bluegrass, f, 4, Bluegrass Cat–Sadie Clare, by Grazen. O-Madden Racing, Kum, Hon Cheung and Tsai, Hsiu Mei, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Nardini, Dynasty of Her Own, Square Peggy, Gotham Desire, Storming Lady, Red Livy (IRE), Bohemian Bourbon.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, NO, HF.
|Odds: 30.40, 1.70, 2.50.
|LOST IN THE FOG S., GG, $76,350, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-24.
|7—
|ANYPORTINASTORM, h, 7, City Zip–La Defense, by Wild Again. ($320,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Sally J Andersen (FL), T-Peter Miller, J-Evin A. Roman, $45,000.
|6—
|Baja Sur, g, 5, Smiling Tiger–Premo Copy, by Supremo. ($67,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Maryanski, John and Janene and Schneider, Gerald, B-John Roche (WA), $15,000.
|1—
|Thanks Mr. Eidson, g, 4, More Than Ready–Nest Egg, by Eskendereya. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Del Secco DCS Racing, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Jamming Eddy, El Chavo Del Ocho, Sunset Dragunn, Bettor Trip Nick, Silent Movies.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, HF, NK.
|Odds: 5.30, 1.30, 4.40.
|GOLDEN POPPY S., GG, $75,450, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-24.
|5—
|ALTEA (FR), m, 6, Siyouni (FR)–Ensis (SPA), by Zieten. ($200,000 KEENOV ’20). O-MyRacehorse, B-Carlos Vazquez Gonzalez (FR), T-Michael McCarthy, J-Kyle Frey, $45,000.
|6—
|Red Lark (IRE), f, 4, Epaulette (AUS)–Firecrest (IRE), by Darshaan (GB). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Mrs S M Rogers & Sir Thomas Pilkington (IRE), $15,000.
|2—
|Colonial Creed, m, 5, Jimmy Creed–Neverthesame, by Scat Daddy. O-Branham, James D, Baltas, Richard and McClanahan, Jerry, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Guitty (FR), Sloane Garden (GB), Northwest Factor.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 2, 1HF.
|Odds: 5.40, 1.60, 4.10.
