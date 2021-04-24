North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 24

FEDERICO TESIO S., PIM, $125,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-24.

*4—

THE REDS, c, 3, Tonalist–Ash Zee, by Exchange Rate. ($115,000 ’19 KEESEP; $130,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Flanagan Racing, B-R S Evans (KY), T-John C. Kimmel, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $75,000.

1—

Excellorator, c, 3, Orb–Red Velvet, by City Zip. ($3,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Philmor Racing Stable, LLC, B-CRK Stable, LLC (MD), $25,000.

3—

Royal Number, c, 3, Palace Malice–Hartigan, by Include. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), $12,500.

Also Ran: Hello Hot Rod, Maythehorsebwithu, Shackled Love, Zertz, Tiz Mandate.

Winning Time: 1:49 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 3 1/4, HD, HF.

Odds: 1.90, 8.10, 7.00.