North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 28

April 28, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

KENTUCKY JUVENILE S., CD, $150,000, 2YO, 5F, 4-28.
4—AVERLY JANE, f, 2, Midshipman–Sh Sh Shakin’, by Richter Scale. ($35,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Hat Creek Racing, B-University of Kentucky (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $91,140.
6—Vodka N Water, c, 2, Fed Biz–Camielee, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($3,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Parkland Thoroughbreds, Medallion Racing, RTA Family Trust and Little Red Feather Racing, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), $29,400.
7—Bohemian Frost, f, 2, Frosted–Toast of Mayfair, by Speightstown. ($42,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-47 Roses, LLC, Speck, Sean and Ennis, John, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $14,700.
Also Ran: Shesgotattitude, American Bound, Baytown Frosty, Bode by You.
Winning Time: :58 3/5 (sy)
Margins: 3 1/4, HD, 2 3/4.
Odds: 0.50, 5.90, 4.20.

