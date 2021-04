North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 3

ECHO EDDIE S., SA, $152,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 4-3.

3—

THE CHOSEN VRON, g, 3, Vronsky–Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. O-Kruljac, J Eric, Fetkin, Robert, Sondereker, John and Thornburgh, Richard, B-Tiz Molly Partners (CA), T-J. Eric Kruljac, J-Mike E. Smith, $90,000.

7—

Good With People, c, 3, Curlin to Mischief–Gator Prowl, by Roar of the Tiger. O-Downstream Racing LLC, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA), $30,000.

2—

Letsgetlucky, c, 3, Munnings–My Cinsation, by Cindago. O-Brown, Jr, Edward J, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $18,000.

Also Ran: Mister Bold, Sabuda, None Above the Law, Found My Ball, Cargo, Big Flame.

Winning Time: 1:15 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, 3 1/4, 4 3/4.