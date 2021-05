North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 30

ARKANSAS BREEDERS’ CHAMPIONSHIP S., OP, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-30.

8—

TEMPT FATE, c, 4, Hamazing Destiny–Naughty Sister, by Archarcharch. O-Jerry Caroom, B-Butzow & Robertson (AR), T-Carl J. Deville, J-Cristian A. Torres, $120,000.

11—

Man in the Can, c, 4, Can the Man–Smeauxkininthelane, by Smoke Glacken. O-JRita Young Thoroughbreds LLC and LaPenta, Robert V, B-JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC (AR), $40,000.

4—

The Mary Rose, f, 4, Macho Uno–Wood Rose, by Tiznow. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), $20,000.

Also Ran: Promising Shoes, Bandit Point, Iza Daddy, Implicator, Destiny Way, Glacken’s Ghost, C H Jay, Cinnamon Victory.

Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)

Margins: 2, 2 1/4, 2.