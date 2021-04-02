Scarlett Sky rallies in Transylvania, Twenty Carat shines in Beaumont

Scarlett Sky toppled Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) winner Fire At Will and four others with a strong stretch rally in the $150,000 Transylvania S. (G3) at Keeneland on Friday, opening day of the 2021 spring meet.

Under Joel Rosario, Scarlett Sky trailed much of the way as Fire At Will attempted to steal the 1 1/16-mile turf feature on the front end, but the 11-10 favorite couldn’t produce the necessary kick. Scarlett Sky, the 5-2 second choice rallied down the middle of the course and edged 10-1 chance Palazzi by a half-length. Fire At Will was another half-length behind in third and was followed by Barrister Tom, Earls Rock, and Breadman.

A homebred racing for Stuart Janney III and trained by Shug McGaughey, Scarlett Sky paid $7 after completing the course on good ground in 1:43.89.

A maiden winner in his third start at Belmont Park in October, Scarlett Sky was a well-beaten fourth in his stake debut the following month in the Central Park S. at Aqueduct. However, the colt has rebounded with two strong races so far this year. A five-length allowance winner at Gulfstream in January, Scarlett Sky was most recently beaten a head by Annex in the Feb. 27 Palm Beach S. when attempting to rally from 22 lengths down. His record now stands at 7-3-3-0, $210,000.

Scarlett Sky is by Sky Mesa and was produced by Mata Mua, an Arch half-sister to Grade 3 winner Impressionism.

Beaumont S. (G3)

Twenty Carat made a seamless transition from maiden company to the graded stakes ranks with an impressive tally in the $150,000 Beaumont S. (G3), giving trainer Wesley Ward a second stakes win on Keeneland’s opening day program.

Under Luis Saez, Twenty Carat tracked a close third behind the pace, took the lead approaching the quarter pole, kicked clear down the stretch, and held a safe advantage of 1 1/2 lengths over 11-10 favorite Slumber Party at the wire of the three-year-old filly test held over the Beard Course distance of seven furlongs and 184 feet.

A homebred racing for Three Chimneys Farm, Twenty Carat paid $9 after completing the distance in 1:26.04 over a fast track. Following Slumber Party under the wire were Amalfi Princess, Lady Traveler, Farsighted, Cilla, and My Girl Red.

Although she earned 10 qualifying points toward the April 30 Kentucky Oaks (G1), Twenty Carat might remain around one turn in the short term.

“I think this filly has a big future, and we’re looking forward to it,” Ward said. “I don’t think she’ll have a problem with distance.”

Disqualified from first and placed second in her debut at Turfway Park on Jan. 15, she returned in late February and won on the square over the same track and 6 1/2-furlong distance. She’s now earned $115,600.

By Into Mischief, Twenty Carat was produced by Secret Jewel, a Bernardini half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf (G1) winner Shared Account. The latter reared Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) heroine Sharing.

Palisades Turf Sprint

Wesley Ward struck in the first stakes of the meet as well when Chasing Artie made a slingshot, last-to-first rally in the final quarter-mile to take the $100,000 Palisades Turf Sprint under Joel Rosario.

Making his first start outside the maiden ranks, Chasing Artie hopped at the start and trailed by more than eight lengths turning for home in the 5 1/2-furlong dash. The We Miss Artie was switched to the far outside and finished full of run to pass all rivals, including 17-10 favorite Fauci.

The winning margin was 1 3/4 lengths over Fauci, with 12-1 chance Unitedandresolute third. Chasing Artie completed the distance in 1:03.46 and paid $10.20.

A homebred racing for Ken and Sarah Ramsey, Chasing Artie was unplaced in his only start at two last May at Gulfstream. Beaten a neck in his comeback on Jan. 16 at Turfway while racing for a $150,000 claiming tag, Chasing Artie rebounded six weeks later to graduate by two lengths going five furlongs on the turf.

Chasing Artie, who’s earned $87,000, was produced by the Kitten’s Joy mare Frisky Kitten.