April 9, 2021

Spot Plays April 10

April 9, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Red Mule, 8-1
    (4th) Snicket, 4-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Unrideabull, 9-2
    (7th) Gold and Strike, 7-2
Fonner Park   (1st) Holding Fast, 7-2
    (6th) Troublewithacurve, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) Diamond Blitz, 3-1
    (6th) Cheap Cheap Cheap, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Eamonn, 4-1
    (7th) Q F Seventy Five, 3-1
Hawthorne   (5th) Edison Fire, 5-1
    (6th) Kipper Doodle, 8-1
Keeneland   (7th) Treasure Trove, 8-1
    (8th) Elle Z, 7-2
Laurel   (2nd) Quest of Glory, 5-1
    (3rd) Blue Sky Venezuela, 10-1
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Kulp, 3-1
    (5th) Tivis, 6-1
Oaklawn Park   (2nd) Lonely Private, 9-2
    (13th) Continental Coins, 6-1
Santa Anita   (4th) Bella Renella, 4-1
    (7th) Contagion, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (4th) Sniper Sis, 6-1
    (9th) Sun Squall, 3-1

