Spot Plays April 10

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Red Mule, 8-1
|
|
|(4th) Snicket, 4-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Unrideabull, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Gold and Strike, 7-2
|Fonner Park
|
|(1st) Holding Fast, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Troublewithacurve,
6-1
|Golden
Gate Fields
|
|(5th) Diamond Blitz, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Cheap Cheap Cheap,
7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(3rd) Eamonn, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Q F Seventy Five, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(5th) Edison Fire, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Kipper Doodle, 8-1
|Keeneland
|
|(7th) Treasure Trove, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Elle Z, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(2nd) Quest of Glory, 5-1
|
|
|(3rd) Blue Sky Venezuela,
10-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(1st) Kulp, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Tivis, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(2nd) Lonely Private, 9-2
|
|
|(13th) Continental Coins,
6-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(4th) Bella Renella, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Contagion, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(4th) Sniper Sis, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Sun Squall, 3-1
