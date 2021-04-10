April 10, 2021

Spot Plays April 11

April 10, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Deep Sea, 6-1
(5th) Rainbow Gal, 7-2
Fonner Park (1st) Gold Note, 6-1
(2nd) Sherwin, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Lolo Paniola, 3-1
(6th) Float On, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Champagne Ivy, 3-1
(3rd) Likeable, 7-2
Hawthorne (4th) Kenai Cool, 7-2
(5th) I Juana Hero, 6-1
Keeneland (3rd) Talk Radio, 3-1
(4th) Tayet, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) To the Front, 3-1
(4th) He’s Orientate, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Chewy Chewy Good, 7-2
(5th) Gravitron, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Doncic, 3-1
(5th) Agreetodisagree, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Battle Creek, 5-1
(4th) Venezuelan Winner, 4-1

