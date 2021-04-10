Spot Plays April 11

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Deep Sea, 6-1
|(5th) Rainbow Gal, 7-2
|Fonner Park
|(1st) Gold Note, 6-1
|(2nd) Sherwin, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Lolo Paniola, 3-1
|(6th) Float On, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Champagne Ivy, 3-1
|(3rd) Likeable, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Kenai Cool, 7-2
|(5th) I Juana Hero, 6-1
|Keeneland
|(3rd) Talk Radio, 3-1
|(4th) Tayet, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) To the Front, 3-1
|(4th) He’s Orientate, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Chewy Chewy Good, 7-2
|(5th) Gravitron, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Doncic, 3-1
|(5th) Agreetodisagree, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Battle Creek, 5-1
|(4th) Venezuelan Winner, 4-1
Leave a Reply