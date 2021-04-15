Spot Plays April 16

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Exfiltration, 5-1
|(6th) Rude Awaking, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Lion Lord, 4-1
|(5th) Sound Off, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Honest Woman, 7-2
|(6th) Broadway Jones, 5-1
|Fonner Park
|(2nd) Shay’s Glory, 6-1
|(3rd) Cold Snack Thirty, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Bounty of Gold, 3-1
|(4th) Blackout, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Constituency, 3-1
|(3rd) Fierce Scarlett, 3-1
|Keeneland
|(3rd) Persisto, 3-1
|(4th) Scaldag, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Ship It Red, 9-2
|(2nd) Air Show, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Colbaloaf, 7-2
|(3rd) Maldives Model, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Curlee Fox, 3-1
|(4th) Ellas My Love, 7-2
