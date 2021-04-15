April 15, 2021

Spot Plays April 16

April 15, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Exfiltration, 5-1
(6th) Rude Awaking, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Lion Lord, 4-1
(5th) Sound Off, 3-1
Delta Downs (4th) Honest Woman, 7-2
(6th) Broadway Jones, 5-1
Fonner Park (2nd) Shay’s Glory, 6-1
(3rd) Cold Snack Thirty, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Bounty of Gold, 3-1
(4th) Blackout, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Constituency, 3-1
(3rd) Fierce Scarlett, 3-1
Keeneland (3rd) Persisto, 3-1
(4th) Scaldag, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Ship It Red, 9-2
(2nd) Air Show, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Colbaloaf, 7-2
(3rd) Maldives Model, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Curlee Fox, 3-1
(4th) Ellas My Love, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions