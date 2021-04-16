Spot Plays April 17

|Aqueduct
|
|(3rd) Bardolino, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Kaz’s Beach, 10-1
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Campari, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Spunman, 3-1
|Fonner Park
|
|(3rd) Get Up Wendy, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Jack’s Party Girl,
5-1
|Golden
Gate Fields
|
|(8th) Union Dance, 8-1
|
|
|(9th) Maycee Jo, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(7th) Pretty Rachel, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Taita, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(1st) R H Smoakem, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Angelino, 4-1
|Keeneland
|
|(4th) Bless Em, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Ready for Change, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(6th) Hover, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Anechoic, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(1st) Itsmybagbaby, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Emeralds R Us, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|
|(6th) Big Well, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Rowangoeshollywood,
7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(1st) Black V. K., 4-1
|
|
|(2nd) Drama Chorus, 8-1
