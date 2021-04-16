April 16, 2021

Spot Plays April 17

April 16, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Bardolino, 6-1
    (5th) Kaz’s Beach, 10-1
Charles Town   (2nd) Campari, 6-1
    (7th) Spunman, 3-1
Fonner Park   (3rd) Get Up Wendy, 3-1
    (7th) Jack’s Party Girl, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (8th) Union Dance, 8-1
    (9th) Maycee Jo, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (7th) Pretty Rachel, 7-2
    (8th) Taita, 3-1
Hawthorne   (1st) R H Smoakem, 5-1
    (4th) Angelino, 4-1
Keeneland   (4th) Bless Em, 7-2
    (7th) Ready for Change, 3-1
Mahoning Valley   (6th) Hover, 7-2
    (8th) Anechoic, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Itsmybagbaby, 7-2
    (6th) Emeralds R Us, 9-2
Santa Anita   (6th) Big Well, 4-1
    (9th) Rowangoeshollywood, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Black V. K., 4-1
    (2nd) Drama Chorus, 8-1

