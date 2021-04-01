April 1, 2021

Spot Plays April 2

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Releasethethunder, 7-2
(4th) Johnnypump, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Lady Madison, 7-2
(4th) Sharp’s Mission, 9-2
Fonner Park (1st) If the Boot Fits, 3-1
(2nd) Queen Lana, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) J C Express, 3-1
(7th) Perfect Wager, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sweetly Maid, 9-2
(3rd) I’m a Coco Pebbles, 7-2
Keeneland (2nd) Remanded, 4-1
(6th) Stand by You, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) Sharecropper, 3-1
(6th) Dolly Dimple, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) The Great Casby, 7-2
(4th) Brandywines Secret, 3-1
Sam Houston (2nd) Burgameister, 9-2
(3rd) Caddo Fox, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Jan’s Reserve, 4-1
(5th) Traffic Stopper, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Midnight Bella, 4-1
(5th) Striking Chrome, 3-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Mesange, 7-2
(2nd) Ice Pop, 3-1

