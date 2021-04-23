April 23, 2021

Spot Plays April 24

April 23, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (1st) Repo Rocks, 4-1
    (5th) Hammerin Aamer, 9-2
Churchill Downs   (5th) Launch Pad, 7-2
    (7th) Fortuity, 7-2
Fonner Park   (3rd) Bella’s Bluff, 3-1
    (6th) Proudly Fought, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Whoa Nessie, 3-1
    (9th) Whisper Not, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (7th) Everesting, 7-2
    (12th) Diligent, 6-1
Hawthorne   (4th) War Colors, 7-2
    (8th) Gonzo, 7-2
Lone Star Park   (1st) Smoothee Lee, 8-1
    (5th) Peka, 7-2
Oaklawn Park   (6th) Sharp Art, 4-1
    (10th) Bob’s Edge, 6-1
Pimlico   (7th) Factor It In, 8-1
    (10th) The Reds, 4-1
Santa Anita   (5th) Our Little Tiger, 6-1
    (10th) Leading Score, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) Unitedtorun, 10-1
    (6th) Pudding, 4-1

