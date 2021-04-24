April 24, 2021

Spot Plays April 25

April 24, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (4th) Being Me, 10-1
    (7th) Rainbow Gal, 7-2
Fonner Park   (3rd) Light Bound Bid, 3-1
    (6th) El Supremo, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (8th) Admirably, 10-1
    (11th) Mister Bold, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Kerik, 9-2
    (6th) Mr. Tip, 7-2
Hawthorne   (2nd) Miss Hattie, 8-1
    (5th) Packed House, 4-1
Lone Star Park   (4th) Itsnotmyjob, 9-2
    (8th) Deanos Cape, 6-1
Mountaineer   (4th) Offlee Cloudy, 7-2
    (6th) Grace Appeal, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Black Kat Taps, 4-1
    (6th) Justin’s Quest, 6-1
Pimlico   (2nd) Greek Prince, 6-1
    (9th) Who’s Counting, 5-1
Santa Anita   (2nd) Whistler’s Style, 8-1
    (3rd) Witch Moon, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (3rd) Volador, 4-1
    (6th) Marimba, 6-1

