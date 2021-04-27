Spot Plays April 28

|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Anchor’s Firstlady,
6-1
|
|
|(8th) Prince of Windsor,
9-2
|Churchill Downs
|
|(2nd) Toobadsosad, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Mint Edition, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(4th) Poopsie Doopsie, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Rare Strain, 4-1
|Indiana
Grand
|
|(3rd) Folly, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Unscathed,3-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Oak Room, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Elusive Motion, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(2nd) Chicory Blue, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Hissy Missy, 10-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(2nd) Captain Fofo, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Kit Kat Katie, 7-2
|Penn National
|
|(6th) R Cha Cha, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Gizmo Flash, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(1st) Candy My Boy, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Extravagant Rosie,
6-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Major Perfection, 6-1
|
|
|(2nd) Slick as Ice, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|
|(7th) Artistic Ministry,
4-1
|
|
|(8th) Domestication, 7-2
|Will Rogers Downs
|
|(1st) Shades of Glory, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Classical Hottie, 7-2
Leave a Reply