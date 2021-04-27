April 27, 2021

Spot Plays April 28

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town   (2nd) Anchor’s Firstlady, 6-1
    (8th) Prince of Windsor, 9-2
Churchill Downs   (2nd) Toobadsosad, 3-1
    (7th) Mint Edition, 5-1
Evangeline Downs   (4th) Poopsie Doopsie, 6-1
    (5th) Rare Strain, 4-1
Indiana Grand   (3rd) Folly, 3-1
    (7th) Unscathed,3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Oak Room, 3-1
    (6th) Elusive Motion, 3-1
Oaklawn Park   (2nd) Chicory Blue, 9-2
    (8th) Hissy Missy, 10-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Captain Fofo, 6-1
    (6th) Kit Kat Katie, 7-2
Penn National   (6th) R Cha Cha, 6-1
    (9th) Gizmo Flash, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Candy My Boy, 6-1
    (6th) Extravagant Rosie, 6-1
Thistledown   (1st) Major Perfection, 6-1
    (2nd) Slick as Ice, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (7th) Artistic Ministry, 4-1
    (8th) Domestication, 7-2
Will Rogers Downs   (1st) Shades of Glory, 4-1
    (8th) Classical Hottie, 7-2

