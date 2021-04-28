April 28, 2021

Spot Plays April 29

April 28, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (2nd) Big Boy Mo, 9-2
    (7th) Dust Devil, 3-1
Belterra Park   (3rd) Sunset Empire, 7-2
    (4th) Special Blue, 9-2
Charles Town   (4th) Jess’s Reserve, 9-2
    (7th) Shesauptowngirl, 7-2
Churchill Downs   (4th) A Little Flyer, 10-1
    (7th) Futile, 8-1
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) Colonel Pike, 7-2
    (8th) Firsttimevalentine, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Sittin and Thinkin, 3-1
    (3rd) Namorita, 8-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Garner State Park, 3-1
    (8th) Mitzrayim, 3-1
Lone Star Park   (6th) Carlos Sixes, 3-1
    (8th) Riskey Trickey, 3-1
Oaklawn Park   (3rd) Jackman, 9-2
    (4th) Khaki Jack, 9-2
Pimlico   (4th) Armando R, 3-1
    (6th) Three Over Deuces, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (5th) Ice Pop, 3-1
    (11th) Watchful Eye, 6-1

 

