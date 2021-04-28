Spot Plays April 29

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Big Boy Mo, 9-2
|(7th) Dust Devil, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Sunset Empire, 7-2
|(4th) Special Blue, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) Jess’s Reserve, 9-2
|(7th) Shesauptowngirl, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) A Little Flyer, 10-1
|(7th) Futile, 8-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Colonel Pike, 7-2
|(8th) Firsttimevalentine, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Sittin and Thinkin, 3-1
|(3rd) Namorita, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Garner State Park, 3-1
|(8th) Mitzrayim, 3-1
|Lone Star Park
|(6th) Carlos Sixes, 3-1
|(8th) Riskey Trickey, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Jackman, 9-2
|(4th) Khaki Jack, 9-2
|Pimlico
|(4th) Armando R, 3-1
|(6th) Three Over Deuces, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Ice Pop, 3-1
|(11th) Watchful Eye, 6-1
