Spot Plays April 3

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Mama Kin, 3-1
|(7th) Caen Na Collie, 4-1
|Fonner Park
|(1st) Bear Trappe, 3-1
|(4th) Xtreme Lyra, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Will Dancer, 4-1
|(6th) Big Award, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Grand Union, 4-1
|(3rd) Todaystheday, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Zarmae, 4-1
|(3rd) Great Scat, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(3rd) Primary Endpoint, 5-1
|(5th) Democracy, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Drink, 3-1
|(3rd) Giant Boo Boo, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Data Storm, 3-1
|(5th) Hamazing Lace, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Kerrystone, 9-2
|(7th) Five Dreams, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Pubilius Syrus, 3-1
|(5th) Closing Remarks, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) William Crotty, 4-1
|(5th) Not Shy, 3-1
Leave a Reply