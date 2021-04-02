April 2, 2021

Spot Plays April 3

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Mama Kin, 3-1
    (7th) Caen Na Collie, 4-1
Fonner Park   (1st) Bear Trappe, 3-1
    (4th) Xtreme Lyra, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Will Dancer, 4-1
    (6th) Big Award, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Grand Union, 4-1
    (3rd) Todaystheday, 6-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) Zarmae, 4-1
    (3rd) Great Scat, 4-1
Keeneland   (3rd) Primary Endpoint, 5-1
    (5th) Democracy, 4-1
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Drink, 3-1
    (3rd) Giant Boo Boo, 3-1
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Data Storm, 3-1
    (5th) Hamazing Lace, 3-1
Sam Houston   (2nd) Kerrystone, 9-2
    (7th) Five Dreams, 4-1
Santa Anita   (2nd) Pubilius Syrus, 3-1
    (5th) Closing Remarks, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) William Crotty, 4-1
    (5th) Not Shy, 3-1

