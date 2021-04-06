Spot Plays April 7

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(4th) Secret Castle, 3-1
|(6th) Whoa Black Betty, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Harlons Commision, 9-2
|(4th) Go Get That, 9-2
|Keeneland
|(3rd) A Thing of Beauty, 9-2
|(4th) Kaely’s Sister, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Ziggy Barcelona, 3-1
|(5th) Highly Explosive, 3-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Rebel Traveller, 9-2
|(5th) Big Red Seven, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Gem Juan, 4-1
|(6th) Shanghaischool, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Daresca, 3-1
|(5th) Girl Dad, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Reliant, 7-2
|(5th) West Dawn, 3-1
