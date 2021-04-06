April 6, 2021

Spot Plays April 7

April 6, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (4th) Secret Castle, 3-1
(6th) Whoa Black Betty, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Harlons Commision, 9-2
(4th) Go Get That, 9-2
Keeneland (3rd) A Thing of Beauty, 9-2
(4th) Kaely’s Sister, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Ziggy Barcelona, 3-1
(5th) Highly Explosive, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Rebel Traveller, 9-2
(5th) Big Red Seven, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Gem Juan, 4-1
(6th) Shanghaischool, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Daresca, 3-1
(5th) Girl Dad, 4-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Reliant, 7-2
(5th) West Dawn, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Lady Tizford, 3-1
(4th) Saturday Service, 7-2

*


