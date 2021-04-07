April 7, 2021

Spot Plays April 8

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Maria’s Gift, 3-1
(5th) Cobble Hill, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Fight Like Cersei, 5-1
(4th) Talkthetalk, 3-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Alhambra Palace, 9-2
(4th) Best Little Man, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Sizzling Jamie, 3-1
(5th) Hal’s Buddy, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Divert, 4-1
(5th) Gun of Glory, 3-1
Keeneland (3rd) Surf and Turf, 4-1
(5th) Scabbard, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Congress Hall, 3-1
(5th) Start With Yes, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) My Fortunate Son, 6-1
(2nd) Sea of Hope, 3-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Bella Figura, 3-1
(4th) Senoradiablo, 3-1

