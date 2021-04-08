Spot Plays April 9

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Financialstability, 5-1
|(6th) Savoy, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Katman Quick, 7-2
|(4th) Singanothersong, 3-1
|Fonner Park
|(3rd) Fancy Stockings, 3-1
|(5th) All for Truth, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Surely a Smile, 4-1
|(6th) Amber Louise, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) She Takes Heart, 3-1
|(6th) Long Beach Kid, 3-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) White Winged Dove, 4-1
|(3rd) Absam, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Commanding General, 5-1
|(4th) Toy, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Confess, 7-2
|(3rd) Fabulous Girl, 7-2
|Penn National
|(4th) Aprilness, 3-1
|(5th) Broad Street Bully, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) La Wapa, 9-2
|(5th) Ol Grey Ghost, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Bold Rey, 7-2
|(5th) Captive Kitten, 6-1
