April 8, 2021

Spot Plays April 9

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Financialstability, 5-1
(6th) Savoy, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Katman Quick, 7-2
(4th) Singanothersong, 3-1
Fonner Park (3rd) Fancy Stockings, 3-1
(5th) All for Truth, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Surely a Smile, 4-1
(6th) Amber Louise, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) She Takes Heart, 3-1
(6th) Long Beach Kid, 3-1
Keeneland (2nd) White Winged Dove, 4-1
(3rd) Absam, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Commanding General, 5-1
(4th) Toy, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Confess, 7-2
(3rd) Fabulous Girl, 7-2
Penn National (4th) Aprilness, 3-1
(5th) Broad Street Bully, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) La Wapa, 9-2
(5th) Ol Grey Ghost, 6-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Bold Rey, 7-2
(5th) Captive Kitten, 6-1

