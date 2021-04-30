April 30, 2021

Spot Plays May 1

April 30, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park   (1st) Ripe Attack, 4-1
    (8th) Penalty Shot, 9-2
Belmont Park   (1st) Spitball, 7-2
    (6th) Mr. Shortandsimple, 6-1
Charles Town   (5th) Angels Castle, 3-1
    (9th) Relentless Strike, 7-2
Churchill Downs   (6th) Blowout, 7-2
    (9th) Excellent Timing, 10-1
Evangeline Downs   (6th) It’suptoyoupal, 4-1
    (7th) Civil Servant, 6-1
Fonner Park   (6th) Tap a Miracle, 7-2
    (8th) Lil Silver Fox, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Side Effect, 4-1
    (5th) Next Flight, 10-1
Gulfstream Park   (7th) Moonshine Now, 3-1
    (9th) Max K. O., 4-1
Lone Star Park   (1st) That’s a No No, 4-1
    (6th) First Bump Ridge, 4-1
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Lil Hot Toddy, 5-1
    (7th) Spring Value, 6-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Port Maria, 3-1
    (6th) Soul of Discretion, 3-1
Oaklawn Park   (4th) Heritage Park, 9-2
    (5th) Blame J D, 4-1
Pimlico   (3rd) Princess Georgia, 8-1
    (7th) Extra Medium, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Chitto, 4-1
    (3rd) My Wicked Wish, 7-2
Santa Anita   (1st) Little Jewel, 8-1
    (2nd) Rinse and Repeat, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (3rd) Silver Tunes, 5-1
    (7th) Dohko, 6-1
Thistledown   (5th) Timeless Bounty, 9-2
    (7th) Gehrig, 5-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Make Good Choices, 3-1
    (7th) Bella Figura, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions