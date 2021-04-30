Spot Plays May 1

|Arlington Park
|
|(1st) Ripe Attack, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Penalty Shot, 9-2
|Belmont Park
|
|(1st) Spitball, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Mr. Shortandsimple,
6-1
|Charles Town
|
|(5th) Angels Castle, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Relentless Strike,
7-2
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(6th) Blowout, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Excellent Timing,
10-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(6th) It’suptoyoupal, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Civil Servant, 6-1
|Fonner Park
|
|(6th) Tap a Miracle, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Lil Silver Fox, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(2nd) Side Effect, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Next Flight, 10-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(7th) Moonshine Now, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Max K. O., 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(1st) That’s a No No, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) First Bump Ridge, 4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(2nd) Lil Hot Toddy, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Spring Value, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Port Maria, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Soul of Discretion,
3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(4th) Heritage Park, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Blame J D, 4-1
|Pimlico
|
|(3rd) Princess Georgia, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Extra Medium, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(1st) Chitto, 4-1
|
|
|(3rd) My Wicked Wish, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) Little Jewel, 8-1
|
|
|(2nd) Rinse and Repeat, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(3rd) Silver Tunes, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Dohko, 6-1
|Thistledown
|
|(5th) Timeless Bounty, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Gehrig, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(4th) Make Good Choices,
3-1
|
|
|(7th) Bella Figura, 7-2
