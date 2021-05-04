Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 26-May 2

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Exulting
|8G
|1m (my)
|OP 4/29
|97
|Original Intent
|6G
|1 3/4m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|94
|Thomas Shelby
|5G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|94
|Miss Bigly
|5M
|1m (my)
|OP 4/29
|91
|Tempt Fate
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/30
|88
|Catdaddy
|6G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|85
|Outlier
|3G
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/30
|84
|Americaredwhiteblu
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|82
|Chicory Blue
|9G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/28
|81
|Kasserine Pass
|4F
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/30
|81
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Empire of Gold
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|99
|D’ Rapper
|8G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|98
|One for Richie
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/1
|92
|Alexandros
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/1
|88
|He’s No Bull
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|88
|Ghostly Who
|6G
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/29
|87
|Kaboom Baby
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/28
|87
|Young Bull
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/1
|85
|Shesalittle Edgy
|4F
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/29
|84
|Undecidedcertainty
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|84
|Sianara
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/28
|83
|Torin
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|83
|Belfast Boy
|4G
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/29
|81
|Final Form
|6M
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/29
|81
|Nisi Prius
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/28
|80
|Abramax
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/28
|79
|Shes Got It
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 4/28
|78
|Lucky Break
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/1
|76
|Papa Star
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|76
|Racy Jaycee
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/1
|76
|Tailorbeswift
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/28
|76
|Rockthepulpit
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/28
|74
|Stone Secret
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/28
|72
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Upstriker
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/1
|94
|Happymac
|3C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|93
|Fulsome
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|92
|Rolling Fork
|3G
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/29
|91
|Decade
|3F
|6f (my)
|OP 4/29
|90
|Mr. Wireless
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|84
Leave a Reply