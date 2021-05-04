May 4, 2021

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 26-May 2

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/26-5/2) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Exulting 8G 1m (my) OP 4/29 97
Original Intent 6G 1 3/4m (ft) OP 5/1 94
Thomas Shelby 5G 1 1/8m (ft) OP 5/1 94
Miss Bigly 5M 1m (my) OP 4/29 91
Tempt Fate 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/30 88
Catdaddy 6G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/1 85
Outlier 3G 1m (ft) OP 4/30 84
Americaredwhiteblu 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/1 82
Chicory Blue 9G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/28 81
Kasserine Pass 4F 1m (ft) OP 4/30 81
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/26-5/2) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Empire of Gold 4C 6f (ft) OP 4/30 99
D’ Rapper 8G 6f (ft) OP 4/30 98
One for Richie 5G 6f (ft) OP 5/1 92
Alexandros 6G 6f (ft) OP 5/1 88
He’s No Bull 5G 5 1/2f (ft) OP 4/30 88
Ghostly Who 6G 6f (sy) OP 4/29 87
Kaboom Baby 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/28 87
Young Bull 5G 6f (ft) OP 5/1 85
Shesalittle Edgy 4F 6f (sy) OP 4/29 84
Undecidedcertainty 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/30 84
Sianara 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/28 83
Torin 4C 6f (ft) OP 4/30 83
Belfast Boy 4G 6f (sy) OP 4/29 81
Final Form 6M 6f (sy) OP 4/29 81
Nisi Prius 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/28 80
Abramax 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/28 79
Shes Got It 3F 5 1/2f (ft) OP 4/28 78
Lucky Break 3G 6f (ft) OP 5/1 76
Papa Star 4G 6f (ft) OP 4/30 76
Racy Jaycee 3F 6f (ft) OP 5/1 76
Tailorbeswift 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/28 76
Rockthepulpit 4G 6f (ft) OP 4/28 74
Stone Secret 4G 6f (ft) OP 4/28 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/26-5/2) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Upstriker 3C 6f (ft) OP 5/1 94
Happymac 3C 5 1/2f (ft) OP 4/30 93
Fulsome 3C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 5/1 92
Rolling Fork 3G 6f (sy) OP 4/29 91
Decade 3F 6f (my) OP 4/29 90
Mr. Wireless 3G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/1 84

