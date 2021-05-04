May 4, 2021

Brisnet New York Speed by Circuit April 26-May 2

May 4, 2021 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/26-5/2) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Dr Post 4C 1m (ft) BEL 5/1 101
Locally Owned 5G 1 1/16m (ft) BEL 4/30 100
Vault 5M 1m (ft) BEL 5/2 97
Lost in Rome 4G 1 1/16m (ft) BEL 4/29 94
Musical Heart 6G 1 3/8m (ft) BEL 4/30 93
Direct Order 5H 1 1/16m (ft) BEL 5/1 92
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/26-5/2) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Three Technique 4C 6 1/2f (ft) BEL 5/1 102
Ny Traffic 4C 7f (ft) BEL 5/2 101
River Dog 3C 6f (ft) BEL 5/2 100
Durkin’s Call 5G 6 1/2f (ft) BEL 4/30 90
Big Al’s Gal 4F 6f (ft) BEL 4/30 89
Imperio D 4G 6f (ft) BEL 4/29 85
Miss Mi Mi 6M 6f (ft) BEL 4/29 85
Irresistible Girl 3F 6f (ft) BEL 4/30 84
Anzio Beach 4G 6f (ft) BEL 5/1 76
Scotto 3C 6 1/2f (ft) BEL 5/1 75
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/26-5/2) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Tribhuvan (FR) 5G 1 1/8m (fm) BEL 5/1 98
She’s My Type (FR) 4F 6f (gd) BEL 4/30 94
Magic Attitude (GB) 4F 1 3/8m (fm) BEL 5/1 92
Minaun (IRE) 3F 6f (gd) BEL 4/30 91
Blue Lou Boyle (IRE) 5G 1m (fm) BEL 5/2 88
Swashbuckle 3C 7f (fm) BEL 5/1 88
Boru 6G 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 5/2 87
Kinenos 4C 1 1/4m (fm) BEL 4/29 87
Vici 9G 6f (fm) BEL 4/29 87
Artemus Citylimits 4G 6f (fm) BEL 5/1 86
Kept Waiting 4F 7f (gd) BEL 4/30 86
Attentive 5H 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 5/2 84
Strafe 4F 6f (fm) BEL 5/1 83
King of Miami 3G 6f (fm) BEL 5/2 81
Devilish Mood 4G 1 1/16m (gd) BEL 4/30 78
L’Indiscret 4F 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 4/29 78
Kiss and Run 4F 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 5/1 77
Our Destiny 4G 6f (fm) BEL 4/29 77
Holy Emperor 4G 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 4/29 76
Ballydooley (GB) 4G 6f (fm) BEL 5/2 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/26-5/2) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Safe Conduct 3C 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 5/2 88
Technical Analysis (IRE) 3F 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 4/29 84

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions