Brisnet New York Speed by Circuit April 26-May 2

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Dr Post
|4C
|1m (ft)
|BEL 5/1
|101
|Locally Owned
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|BEL 4/30
|100
|Vault
|5M
|1m (ft)
|BEL 5/2
|97
|Lost in Rome
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|BEL 4/29
|94
|Musical Heart
|6G
|1 3/8m (ft)
|BEL 4/30
|93
|Direct Order
|5H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|BEL 5/1
|92
|Three Technique
|4C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BEL 5/1
|102
|Ny Traffic
|4C
|7f (ft)
|BEL 5/2
|101
|River Dog
|3C
|6f (ft)
|BEL 5/2
|100
|Durkin’s Call
|5G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BEL 4/30
|90
|Big Al’s Gal
|4F
|6f (ft)
|BEL 4/30
|89
|Imperio D
|4G
|6f (ft)
|BEL 4/29
|85
|Miss Mi Mi
|6M
|6f (ft)
|BEL 4/29
|85
|Irresistible Girl
|3F
|6f (ft)
|BEL 4/30
|84
|Anzio Beach
|4G
|6f (ft)
|BEL 5/1
|76
|Scotto
|3C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BEL 5/1
|75
|Tribhuvan (FR)
|5G
|1 1/8m (fm)
|BEL 5/1
|98
|She’s My Type (FR)
|4F
|6f (gd)
|BEL 4/30
|94
|Magic Attitude (GB)
|4F
|1 3/8m (fm)
|BEL 5/1
|92
|Minaun (IRE)
|3F
|6f (gd)
|BEL 4/30
|91
|Blue Lou Boyle (IRE)
|5G
|1m (fm)
|BEL 5/2
|88
|Swashbuckle
|3C
|7f (fm)
|BEL 5/1
|88
|Boru
|6G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 5/2
|87
|Kinenos
|4C
|1 1/4m (fm)
|BEL 4/29
|87
|Vici
|9G
|6f (fm)
|BEL 4/29
|87
|Artemus Citylimits
|4G
|6f (fm)
|BEL 5/1
|86
|Kept Waiting
|4F
|7f (gd)
|BEL 4/30
|86
|Attentive
|5H
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 5/2
|84
|Strafe
|4F
|6f (fm)
|BEL 5/1
|83
|King of Miami
|3G
|6f (fm)
|BEL 5/2
|81
|Devilish Mood
|4G
|1 1/16m (gd)
|BEL 4/30
|78
|L’Indiscret
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 4/29
|78
|Kiss and Run
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 5/1
|77
|Our Destiny
|4G
|6f (fm)
|BEL 4/29
|77
|Holy Emperor
|4G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 4/29
|76
|Ballydooley (GB)
|4G
|6f (fm)
|BEL 5/2
|74
|Safe Conduct
|3C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 5/2
|88
|Technical Analysis (IRE)
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 4/29
|84
