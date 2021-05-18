May 18, 2021

Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats May 18

May 18, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Chris J. Englehart/John R. Davila, Jr.   18   10   56%
Kieron Magee/Carol Cedeno   20   10   50%
Brittany A. Vanden Berg/Christopher A. Emigh   18   9   50%
Roger F. Engel/Alfredo Triana Jr.   21   10   48%
Jamie Ness/Ruben Silvera   57   26   46%
Timothy E. Hamm/Santiago Gonzalez   22   10   45%
Jason Wise/Jake L. Olesiak   22   10   45%
Manny Perez/Victor Santiago   18   8   44%
Kevin S. Patterson/Gerald Almodovar   16   7   44%
Jamie Ness/Frankie Pennington   19   8   42%
Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron   35   14   40%
Todd A. Pletcher/Luis Saez   23   9   39%
Louis C. Linder, Jr./Ruben Silvera   26   10   38%
Larry Rivelli/Jareth Loveberry   34   13   38%
Jesus Ramos/Assael Espinoza   21   8   38%
John C. Servis/Frankie Pennington   21   8   38%
Antonio Machado/Isaac Castillo   16   6   38%
Eric R. Reed/Sonny Leon   19   7   37%
H. Ray Ashford, Jr./Curtis Kimes   22   8   36%
Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edwin Gonzalez   25   9   36%
Wesley A. Ward/Joel Rosario   25   9   36%
J. Alan Williams/Ronald Richard   28   10   36%
Chad C. Brown/Manuel Franco   17   6   35%
Philip D’Amato/Flavien Prat   17   6   35%
Boyd Caster/Curtis Kimes   23   8   35%
Steve M. Sherman/Kyle Frey   23   8   35%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions