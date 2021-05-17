Get to know the 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders

After skipping the Kentucky Derby (G1), Rombauer exploded from off the pace to win the Preakness S. (G1) going away at odds of 11.80-1. Now he’s expected to bid for divisional leadership in the June 5 Belmont S. (G1), where several Derby alumni and a few new shooters are likely to pose fresh challenges.
Medina Spirit, the first-past-the-post in the Derby and third in the Preakness, is not in the mix for the Belmont. At this writing, the only Triple Crown veterans who could compete in all three jewels are Midnight Bourbon and Keepmeinmind.
Here’s how the potential Belmont field is shaping up:
Preakness runners
ROMBAUER
Preakness upsetter, whose prior stakes win came in the El Camino Real Derby, was improving from a third in a paceless Blue Grass (G2).
Owners: John & Diane Fradkin; Trainer: Michael McCarthy; Jockey: Flavien Prat
Pedigree: Twirling Candy-Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal
MIDNIGHT BOURBON
Preakness runner-up was returning to his sharp Fair Grounds form after a slow-starting sixth in the Kentucky Derby.
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Pedigree: Tiznow-Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon
KEEPMEINMIND
Preakness fourth, who moved forward from a Kentucky Derby seventh, has not gotten close since taking last fall’s Kentucky Jockey Club (G2).
Owners: Spendthrift Farm, Cypress Creek & Arnold Bennewith; Trainer: Robertino Diodoro
Pedigree: Laoban-Inclination, by Victory Gallop
FRANCE GO DE INA
Japanese shipper showed tactical speed before tiring to seventh in the Preakness.
Owner: Yuji Inaida; Trainer: Hideyuki Mori
Pedigree: Will Take Charge-Dreamy Blues, by Curlin
Contenders freshened since the Kentucky Derby
HOT ROD CHARLIE
Kentucky Derby third had wired the Louisiana Derby (G2) in track-record time two back.
Owners: Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing & Strauss Bros Racing; Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Pedigree: Oxbow-Indian Miss, by Indian Charlie
ESSENTIAL QUALITY
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) and Blue Grass champion lost his perfect record when a wide-trip fourth as the Derby favorite.
Owner: Godolphin; Trainer: Brad Cox
Pedigree: Tapit-Delightful Quality, by Elusive Quality
KNOWN AGENDA
Florida Derby (G1) romper closed for ninth in the Kentucky Derby after getting shuffled back from his rail post.
Owner: St. Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Curlin-Byrama, by Byron
BOURBONIC
Wood Memorial (G2) shocker never landed a blow when 13th in the Derby.
Owner: Calumet Farm; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Bernardini-Dancing Afleet, by Afleet Alex
BROOKLYN STRONG
Last year’s Remsen (G2) winner was a non-threatening 15th after a rough Derby start.
Owner: Mark Schwartz; Trainer: Danny Velazquez
Pedigree: Wicked Strong-Riviera Chic, by Medaglia d’Oro
ROCK YOUR WORLD
Santa Anita Derby (G1) conqueror never recovered from a troubled break in the Derby and trudged home 17th in his first career loss.
Owners: Hronis Racing & Talla Racing; Trainer: John Sadler
Pedigree: Candy Ride-Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker
Triple Crown newcomers
MALATHAAT
Undefeated Kentucky Oaks (G1) vixen might try to follow in the hoofsteps of Belmont-winning filly Rags to Riches (2007) for the same trainer.
Owner: Shadwell Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Curlin-Dreaming of Julia, by A.P. Indy
REBEL’S ROMANCE
UAE Derby (G2) star deliberately passed on the Kentucky Derby to await the third jewel.
Owner: Godolphin; Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Pedigree: Dubawi-Minidress, by Street Cry
PROMISE KEEPER
Last-out Peter Pan (G3) winner has won two straight.
Owners: Woodford Thoroughbreds, WinStar Farm & Rock Ridge Racing; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Constitution-Mira Alta, by Curlin
OVERTOOK
Peter Pan third was previously runner-up in the Withers (G3).
Owners: Repole Stable, St. Elias Stable, Michael Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier & Derrick Smith; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Curlin-Got Lucky, by A.P. Indy
WEYBURN
Narrow Gotham (G3) victor and Wood fourth has been targeting the Belmont, but missed the Peter Pan due to fever.
Owner: Chiefswood Stables; Trainer: Jimmy Jerkens
Pedigree: Pioneerof the Nile-Sunday Affair, by A.P. Indy
GET HER NUMBER
Last fall’s American Pharoah (G1) winner, beating Rombauer, exits a fourth in the Arkansas Derby.
Owner: Gary Barber; Trainer: Peter Miller
Pedigree: Dialed In-Fancier, by Bernstein
