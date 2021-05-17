Get to know the 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders

After skipping the Kentucky Derby (G1), Rombauer exploded from off the pace to win the Preakness S. (G1) going away at odds of 11.80-1. Now he’s expected to bid for divisional leadership in the June 5 Belmont S. (G1), where several Derby alumni and a few new shooters are likely to pose fresh challenges.

Medina Spirit, the first-past-the-post in the Derby and third in the Preakness, is not in the mix for the Belmont. At this writing, the only Triple Crown veterans who could compete in all three jewels are Midnight Bourbon and Keepmeinmind.

Here’s how the potential Belmont field is shaping up:

Preakness runners

ROMBAUER

Preakness upsetter, whose prior stakes win came in the El Camino Real Derby, was improving from a third in a paceless Blue Grass (G2).

Owners: John & Diane Fradkin; Trainer: Michael McCarthy; Jockey: Flavien Prat

Pedigree: Twirling Candy-Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal

More on Rombauer

MIDNIGHT BOURBON

Preakness runner-up was returning to his sharp Fair Grounds form after a slow-starting sixth in the Kentucky Derby.

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Pedigree: Tiznow-Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon

More on Midnight Bourbon

KEEPMEINMIND

Preakness fourth, who moved forward from a Kentucky Derby seventh, has not gotten close since taking last fall’s Kentucky Jockey Club (G2).

Owners: Spendthrift Farm, Cypress Creek & Arnold Bennewith; Trainer: Robertino Diodoro

Pedigree: Laoban-Inclination, by Victory Gallop

More on Keepmeinmind

FRANCE GO DE INA

Japanese shipper showed tactical speed before tiring to seventh in the Preakness.

Owner: Yuji Inaida; Trainer: Hideyuki Mori

Pedigree: Will Take Charge-Dreamy Blues, by Curlin

More on France Go de Ina

Contenders freshened since the Kentucky Derby

HOT ROD CHARLIE

Kentucky Derby third had wired the Louisiana Derby (G2) in track-record time two back.

Owners: Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing & Strauss Bros Racing; Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Pedigree: Oxbow-Indian Miss, by Indian Charlie

More on Hot Rod Charlie

ESSENTIAL QUALITY

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) and Blue Grass champion lost his perfect record when a wide-trip fourth as the Derby favorite.

Owner: Godolphin; Trainer: Brad Cox

Pedigree: Tapit-Delightful Quality, by Elusive Quality

More on Essential Quality

KNOWN AGENDA

Florida Derby (G1) romper closed for ninth in the Kentucky Derby after getting shuffled back from his rail post.

Owner: St. Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Curlin-Byrama, by Byron

More on Known Agenda

BOURBONIC

Wood Memorial (G2) shocker never landed a blow when 13th in the Derby.

Owner: Calumet Farm; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Bernardini-Dancing Afleet, by Afleet Alex

More on Bourbonic

BROOKLYN STRONG

Last year’s Remsen (G2) winner was a non-threatening 15th after a rough Derby start.

Owner: Mark Schwartz; Trainer: Danny Velazquez

Pedigree: Wicked Strong-Riviera Chic, by Medaglia d’Oro

More on Brooklyn Strong

ROCK YOUR WORLD

Santa Anita Derby (G1) conqueror never recovered from a troubled break in the Derby and trudged home 17th in his first career loss.

Owners: Hronis Racing & Talla Racing; Trainer: John Sadler

Pedigree: Candy Ride-Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker

More on Rock Your World

Triple Crown newcomers

MALATHAAT

Undefeated Kentucky Oaks (G1) vixen might try to follow in the hoofsteps of Belmont-winning filly Rags to Riches (2007) for the same trainer.

Owner: Shadwell Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Curlin-Dreaming of Julia, by A.P. Indy

More on Malathaat

REBEL’S ROMANCE

UAE Derby (G2) star deliberately passed on the Kentucky Derby to await the third jewel.

Owner: Godolphin; Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Pedigree: Dubawi-Minidress, by Street Cry

More on Rebel’s Romance

PROMISE KEEPER

Last-out Peter Pan (G3) winner has won two straight.

Owners: Woodford Thoroughbreds, WinStar Farm & Rock Ridge Racing; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Constitution-Mira Alta, by Curlin

More on Promise Keeper

OVERTOOK

Peter Pan third was previously runner-up in the Withers (G3).

Owners: Repole Stable, St. Elias Stable, Michael Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier & Derrick Smith; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Curlin-Got Lucky, by A.P. Indy

More on Overtook

WEYBURN

Narrow Gotham (G3) victor and Wood fourth has been targeting the Belmont, but missed the Peter Pan due to fever.

Owner: Chiefswood Stables; Trainer: Jimmy Jerkens

Pedigree: Pioneerof the Nile-Sunday Affair, by A.P. Indy

More on Weyburn

GET HER NUMBER

Last fall’s American Pharoah (G1) winner, beating Rombauer, exits a fourth in the Arkansas Derby.

Owner: Gary Barber; Trainer: Peter Miller

Pedigree: Dialed In-Fancier, by Bernstein

More on Get Her Number