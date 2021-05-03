Get to know the 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders

After Medina Spirit’s gutsy victory in the Kentucky Derby (G1), the rags-to-riches colt will try to keep the Triple Crown dream alive in the May 15 Preakness S. (G1) at Pimlico.

Trainer Bob Baffert, who just notched a record seventh Derby win, now seeks to break the Preakness record as well. The Hall of Famer has won seven, tied with 19th-century trainer Robert Wyndham Walden, and an eighth would put him alone atop the all-time standings.

Baffert is expected to have two chances at that record, with Concert Tour also set for Baltimore since skipping the Derby. Most of the early Preakness possibles are likewise “new shooters,” as only three of the Derby vanquished are listed as candidates for the middle jewel.

Here’s the potential Preakness cast, pending the draw on May 10:

Kentucky Derby alumni

MEDINA SPIRIT

Underestimated after seconds in the San Felipe (G2) and Santa Anita Derby (G1), 12-1 shot in the Kentucky Derby went to the lead and repelled all comers.

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables; Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez

Pedigree: Protonico-Mongolian Changa, by Brilliant Speed

MANDALOUN

Kentucky Derby runner-up rebounded from a poor sixth in the Louisiana Derby, returning to his former Risen Star (G2)-winning form.

Owner: Juddmonte Farms; Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Florent Geroux

Pedigree: Into Mischief-Brooch, by Empire Maker

ESSENTIAL QUALITY

Fourth in the Kentucky Derby after a bumpy start and wide trip, last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) champion was suffering his first career loss.

Owner: Godolphin; Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Luis Saez

Pedigree: Tapit-Delightful Quality, by Elusive Quality

MIDNIGHT BOURBON

Kentucky Derby sixth was surprisingly never close to the pace, after using his early speed to win the Lecomte (G3) and place in the Risen Star and Louisiana Derby.

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Pedigree: Tiznow-Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon

Kentucky Derby defections

KING FURY

Comeback winner of the Lexington (G3) made it into the Derby field, only to scratch after spiking a fever.

Owners: Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm; Trainer: Ken McPeek

Pedigree: Curlin-Taris, by Flatter

CADDO RIVER

Arkansas Derby (G1) runner-up was removed from Derby consideration when coming down with a fever a couple of days before the draw.

Owner: Shortleaf Stable; Trainer: Brad Cox

Pedigree: Hard Spun-Pangburn, by Congrats

Triple Crown newcomers

CONCERT TOUR

Rebel (G2) conqueror comes off his first loss, a weary third as the 3-10 favorite in the Arkansas Derby.

Owner: Gary and Mary West; Trainer: Bob Baffert

Pedigree: Street Sense-Purse Strings, by Tapit

CROWDED TRADE

Gotham near-misser and Wood Memorial (G2) third has been compared to the same connections’ 2017 Preakness victor, Cloud Computing.

Owner: Klaravich Stables; Trainer: Chad Brown

Pedigree: More Than Ready-Maude S, by Jump Start

FRANCE GO DE INA

Japanese shipper was a slow-starting sixth in the UAE Derby (G2).

Owner: Yuji Inaida; Trainer: Hideyuki Mori

Pedigree: Will Take Charge-Dreamy Blues, by Curlin

RAM

Churchill allowance winner on Derby undercard was following up on a $50,000 maiden claiming score.

Owners: Christina Baker and William Mack; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Pedigree: American Pharoah-Miner’s Secret, by Mineshaft

ROMBAUER

Blue Grass third earned a free Preakness ticket by taking the El Camino Real Derby two back.

Owners: John and Diane Fradkin; Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Pedigree: Twirling Candy-Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal

UNBRIDLED HONOR

Lexington runner-up, previously fourth in his stakes debut in the Tampa Bay Derby (G2), could opt for Saturday’s Peter Pan (G3).

Owner: Whisper Hill Farm; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Honor Code-Silvery Starlet, by Unbridled’s Song

