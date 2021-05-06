Illegal Smile, Wink head Ward trio in Mamzelle

Mamzelle S. – Race 10 (5:26 p.m. ET)

Wesley Ward will be well-represented in Saturday’s $110,000 Mamzelle at Churchill Downs, entering a trio to the overnight stakes for three-year-old fillies.

A total of 13 are entered to the five-furlong turf affair, and last-out stakes winners Illegal Smile and Wink are the top contenders for Ward. Wink has been installed as the 3-1 morning line favorite following her win in the March 20 Melody of Colors S. at Gulfstream Park.

The Melody of Colors marked Wink’s first start since a runner-up finish in the Prix d’Arenberg (G3) at Longchamp in September, and the Midshipman filly has won three-of-four career attempts. James Graham rides the chestnut.

Illegal Smile will make her first appearance since winning the Stewart Manor S. at Aqueduct in November. An Irish-bred daughter of Camacho, the bay filly will pick up the services of Tyler Gaffalione, and she’s listed as the early 4-1 third choice.

Ward also has Amanzi Yimpilo, who was last seen defeating males in the Speakeasy S. at Santa Anita last fall. The Irish-bred No Nay Never filly is pegged at 6-1 on the morning line with Ricardo Santana Jr.

Goin’ Good will take betting action after close seconds in the Dixie Belle S. at Oaklawn and April 9 Limestone Turf Sprint S. at Keeneland. The Brad Cox-trained filly should be prominent from the start with Florent Geroux.

Other runners of interest include Lady Edith, New Boss, and Navratilova.