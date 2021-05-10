North American Allowance Results May 10

|PRX, 10TH, AOC, $49,068, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 5-10.
|2—
|LOOKIN AT ROSES, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Wind Caper, by Touch Gold. ($42,000 ’16 KEENOV; $170,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Travin Stables, B-VinMar Farm (KY), T-Guadalupe Preciado, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $28,200.
|1A—
|Super Dude, g, 7, First Dude–Dark Rhythm, by Fit to Fight. ($40,000 ’15 FTKOCT; $200,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Moreau Bloodstock Int’l Inc (FL), $9,400.
|5—
|Forest Fire, g, 6, Friesan Fire–Majestic Forestry, by Forestry. O-Shirley A Lojeski, B-Shirley Lojeski (PA), $7,238.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-10.
|1—
|FLATOUTJUSTICE, g, 6, Flat Out–You Too, by You and I. ($20,000 ’16 INDOCT). O-Israel J Garcia, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Israel J. Garcia, J-Isaias Ayala, $21,900.
|6—
|Idea Man, g, 4, Strong Mandate–Rose Run, by Will’s Way. O-McCrary, Fred D and Neil, B-Fred McCrary & Neil McCrary (IN), $7,300.
|3—
|Lookin At Justice, c, 3, Atreides–Traditionalist, by Aptitude. ($15,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $32,500, 3YO, F, 1M, 5-10.
|2—
|SISTER ANNIE, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Mi Hermana, by Distorted Humor. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Thrash, Ike and Dawn, B-Andres Bezzola (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $19,500.
|3—
|Celestial Spin, f, 3, Hard Spun–Celestial Smile, by Tiznow. ($80,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC and Loy, John K, B-Narola, LLC (KY), $6,500.
|6—
|Danceswithbourbon, f, 3, Outwork–Crimson Spire, by Gone West. ($18,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Euclid Racing LLC, B-John Trumbulovic (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $31,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-10.
|7—
|HIGHLY EXPLOSIVE, f, 4, Medal Count–Plastique, by City Zip. O-Sheppell, Peter J and Girten, Tim, B-Peter Sheppell (OH), T-Candace M. Huffman, J-Jose A. Bracho, $19,080.
|3—
|Thursday Frost, m, 5, Frost Giant–Dear Elizabeth, by Military. O-James R Gresh, B-James R Gresh & Sunrise Stables (OH), $6,360.
|2—
|Deb’s All Out, f, 4, Flat Out–Impatient Lady, by Pleasant Tap. O-Wesley Singleton, B-Steve M DeMaiolo & Brian Raimonde (OH), $3,180.
|Winning Time: 1:14 (ft)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-10.
|4—
|COMMAND STRIKE, f, 4, Even the Score–Star Sheba, by Elusive Hour. O-Elkhorn Oaks, Inc, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (MI), T-James R. Jackson, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $14,400.
|3—
|Vertrazzo, m, 6, Trappe Shot–She’ll Heir, by Wildcat Heir. ($72,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael A Foster, B-Douglas Arnold (KY), $4,800.
|1—
|Cali Dream, m, 7, Cowboy Cal–Afternoon Dreams, by Afternoon Deelites. O-Jerry Laria, B-Robert Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds L (OH), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (ft)
Leave a Reply